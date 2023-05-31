RTÉ star among 16,000 Irish victims as iSpoof scammers make off with €40m

Up to 300 suspects using fraudster website to con innocent people have been identified

A garda investigation has identified 16,000 Irish victims of an organised fraud gang who used a specialist website to commit global scams worth more than €115m.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) has been working with multiple international police agencies in the probe into the online fraud shop used to con victims.

Senior sources say the investigation – codenamed Operation Elaborate – has led to the identification of 300 suspects, with the majority of these being based in the UK.

The iSpoof.cc website, which was shut down by law enforcement last year, offered criminals tools that allowed them to disguise phone calls so they appeared to be from a trusted organisation, such as a bank, so they could empty their targets’ accounts.

What is Phishing and how do I avoid the scammers?

The website provided a number of packages for users who would buy, in Bitcoin, the number of minutes they wanted to use the software for to make calls.

The phone numbers used in Ireland to scam people include the eFlow toll company, banks, the HSE, gardaí, businesses, government departments and delivery companies.

Figures show around €40m has been stolen in this type of crime in Ireland since 2020.

Last November the GNECB, backed up by the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau (GNCCB) and local detectives, carried out 18 searches and made six arrests as part of Operation Elaborate.

“A lot of devices were seized during the course of these searches and these are still being examined. What is not in doubt is the scale of this criminal enterprise was huge,” a senior source said.

“Investigations have established that all the suspects who used the website had to pay in cryptocurrency to use the server and there are victims located all over the world.

“The garda searches last November were targeting the main Irish users of the site,” the source explained.

At the time, gardaí announced that the searches happened in counties Dublin, Meath and Louth and led to 132 electronic devices being seized and 64 suspect bank accounts being identified.

“What is telling is that in the weeks after this search and arrest operation, the incidence of smishing and vishing calls dropped by 90pc, or so, in Ireland,” the source explained.

“But unfortunately organised criminals are very resilient and the servers are now back up and running and people are still being targeted with this type of fraud.

Smishing – a combination of the words “SMS” and “phishing” – is a scam where fraudsters use mobile phone text messages to trick you into opening a malicious attachment or link.

Vishing relies on convincing victims that a caller is from a trusted institution such as a bank or government department when it in fact it’s from a fraudster trying to get their financial information.

Last week RTÉ presenter Sarah McInerney revealed how fraudsters gained access to her bank account after she fell victim to a text scam.

RTÉ's Sarah McInerney was a victim of a recent smishing scam

The message – claiming to be from the eFlow toll company – told her there were issues with her payments and she would need to take a look at “the terms and conditions”.

Within 15 minutes, the scammer had attempted to make a couple of transactions from her bank account.

Earlier this month, an English criminal called Tejay Fletcher (35), who administered the website fraudsters paid to use, was jailed for 13 years and four months at Southwark Crown Court in London.

Fletcher last month pleaded guilty to four charges, including making or supplying an article for use in fraud, encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence, possession of criminal property and transferring criminal property, between November 30, 2020 and November 8, 2022.

The website raked in around £3.2m sterling in Bitcoin, with the “lion’s share” of around £2m ending up with its “mastermind” Fletcher.

The court was also told Fletcher bought a £230,000 (€265,000) Lamborghini, two Range Rovers worth £110,000 and an £11,000 Rolex with his ill-gotten gains.

In the 12 months until last August, around 10 million fraudulent calls were made globally via iSpoof and gardaí have said investigations showed the website was potentially used by 21,000 users worldwide who are all suspected of being engaged in fraudulent activities via spoofed phone numbers.

A total of 142 arrests have been made as part of the overall global crackdown.