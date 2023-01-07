RTÉ presenter in tribute to Marioara Rostas after Kinahan associate accused of brutal kidnap and murder
Kinahan gangster Alan Wilson was tried for her murder but was aquitted
RTE presenter Barry Cummins has paid tribute to Marioara Rostas, 15 years on from her brutal kidnap and murder.
The 18-year-old Romanian teenager was taken as she was begging at traffic lights in the South inner city on January 6th 2008.
A panicked call to another brother the next day confirmed the fears the 18-year-old had been kidnapped and held against her will.
She told of being sexually assaulted and could read some of the letters on a street sign from where she was being held.
It was the last time she was heard from.
“15 years ago 18 year old Marioara Rostas enticed off Dublin street, held captive in Clontarf, shot dead in south city, and secretly buried in this Wicklow forest,” his tweet read.
“This @gardainfo image shows one of large Garda team who found Marioara.”
“No-one convicted. Never forget. Never.”
15 years ago 18 year old Marioara Rostas enticed off Dublin street, held captive in Clontarf, shot dead in south city, and secretly buried in this Wicklow forest. This @gardainfo image shows one of large Garda team who found Marioara. No-one convicted. Never forget. Never pic.twitter.com/PvlLiDQ1by— Barry Cummins / Barra O’Coimín (@barrycummins12) January 7, 2023
In 2012 a protected witness brought gardaí to Kippure Forest in Co Wicklow, where she had been buried wrapped in plastic after being shot in the head.
Kinahan hitman, Alan Wilson, who is a nephew of Martin ‘The General’ Cahill, was tried in court over the murder.
Wilson was the only suspect in the murder and the case relied heavily on the evidence from the State witness, Fergus O’Hanlon, who painted a terrifying picture of Marioara’s last days.
The trial judge told the jury O'Hanlon had received benefits, such as money and accommodation, from being in the witness protection programme, and that it would be dangerous to convict on the basis of uncorroborated evidence.
After a five-week long trial the jury, who would not have known Wilson was at the time in prison for a meat cleaver attack, found him not guilty.
