Ross Hutch pleads guilty to attacking man and woman in Dublin city centre
Hutch, of Portland Place, Dublin 1, pleaded guilty to one count of causing serious harm to a man at Sheriff Street Lower on August 22, 2021
Ross Hutch has pleaded guilty in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assault causing harm to a woman and causing serious harm to a man in August 2021.
Hutch (30) appeared in court via videolink from custody today, where he entered two guilty pleas.
Hutch, of Portland Place, Dublin 1, pleaded guilty to one count of causing serious harm to a man at Sheriff Street Lower on August 22, 2021. He further pleaded guilty to one count of assault causing harm to a woman at The Holyhead Hostel on Gardiner Street on August 23, 2021.
Read more
Fiona McGowan BL, prosecuting, requested victim impact statements for these two people and other named persons on the indictment.
Judge Martin Nolan set a sentence date of March 29.
Hutch had been due to stand trial on a number of charges later this month. That trial date has now been vacated.
Judge Nolan remanded Hutch in continuing custody ahead of the sentence date.
Today's Headlines
RESISTING | Gardaí physically remove Enoch Burke and family from court after he loses appeal
Ride Is High | Kerry Katona flaunts flashy £200k lime Lamborghini as she drives around Cheshire
AWAITING SENTENCE | Ross Hutch pleads guilty to attacking man and woman in Dublin city centre
'TIME WARP' | Man (36) who groped worker while ‘masturbating’ in store toilets avoids jail
murder accused | Mayo man charged with murder of farmer (83) found shot dead in burning house
monster | Deranged killer who stabbed Cork woman to death in front of her friend out on day release
BREAKTHROUGH | Suspect charged over death of Kerry grandmother Miriam Burns
KNIFE ATTACK | Teen stabbed man in the cheek after he intervened in a fight on Dublin Bus
orange crush | I truly loved this car so much that I was willing to forgive it for its minor flaws
Inquest | Son of Limerick man who died ‘horrible death’ says father could be alive had he received better care