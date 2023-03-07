AWAITING SENTENCE | 

Ross Hutch pleads guilty to attacking man and woman in Dublin city centre

Hutch, of Portland Place, Dublin 1, pleaded guilty to one count of causing serious harm to a man at Sheriff Street Lower on August 22, 2021

Ross Hutch has pleaded guilty in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assault causing harm to a woman and causing serious harm to a man in August 2021.

Hutch (30) appeared in court via videolink from custody today, where he entered two guilty pleas.

Hutch, of Portland Place, Dublin 1, pleaded guilty to one count of causing serious harm to a man at Sheriff Street Lower on August 22, 2021. He further pleaded guilty to one count of assault causing harm to a woman at The Holyhead Hostel on Gardiner Street on August 23, 2021.

Fiona McGowan BL, prosecuting, requested victim impact statements for these two people and other named persons on the indictment.

Judge Martin Nolan set a sentence date of March 29.

Hutch had been due to stand trial on a number of charges later this month. That trial date has now been vacated.

Judge Nolan remanded Hutch in continuing custody ahead of the sentence date.


