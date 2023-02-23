Ross Browning mingled with Comorra clan and super-cartel bosses at Kinahan weddings

He also attended the wedding of Christopher Kinahan Jr in 2007.

There was a seat for Ross Browning at Daniel Kinahan’s 2017 Burj al Arab wedding thanks to his senior rank in the Kinahan cartel.

He rubbed shoulders with the members of the super-cartel that included Comorra boss Rafaelle Imperiale, the ‘Balkan Escobar’ Edin Gačanin and Dutch Moroccan crime lord Ridouan Taghi.

It also put his name firmly in the sights of international law enforcement agencies.

Being a guest at the wedding with his wife Sinead Mulhall was cited in the Criminal Assets Bureau judgement against this week.

Ridouan Taghi

When he was in Spain in 2010, his residence was searched as part of an operation relating to the Kinahans and a handgun was recovered.

When he was spouting his lifestyle philosophy, his ‘Living 1’ Cross Guns gyms didn’t have a bank account and was staffed with relatives.

He tried to disguise his drug money in Ireland through his family members who in return enjoyed his generosity when it came to cars, jewellery and travel.

Despite her ‘modest means’ his sister Robyn was in the United States, the United Arab Emirates and South Africa. She was in Morocco, regularly in Malaga and in Thailand four times between 2012 and 2015, the court heard this week.

She was also in Santorini with her partner and daughter in 2018 and they went skiing in Andorra in 2017.

His other sister Cheryl also enjoyed trips to the same destinations including a Mediterranean cruise along with five other relatives in 2017.