Rolex worth nearly €30,000 seized and over 1,000 arrests in Dublin crime crackdown

In just over two weeks, gardaí nabbed a shocking 1,098 people for suspected crimes across the capital, culminating in an average of 84 arrests per day last week.

From the Monday of the August bank holiday weekend up to now, gardaí busted 589 people in total, of whom 103 were arrested for drug-related offences.

They carried out 816 intelligence-led searches and 258 road safety check points which meant a further 38 people were nabbed for intoxicated driving.

“In tandem with this activity, gardaí attended seven protests. This brings the number of protests/demonstrations attended by An Garda Síochána in the interest of public safety so far this year to 369,” the statement added.

Officers also provided provided assistance to 416 victims of domestic abuse in the Dublin region.

Some more shocking statistics over the past week include:

Last Wednesday, €84,000 worth of drugs were seized along with a 9mm firearm and a stolen motorbike.

On Thursday, a cyclist on Talbot street was caught with cannabis, ketamine, cocaine, heroin, ecstasy, LSD and MDMA. A follow up search led to the seizure of over €60,000 worth of drugs and €4,360 in cash.

On Friday, the gardaí seized the rose gold Rolex watch, worth approximately €28,000 and also confiscated €4,400 in Clondalkin.

Then on Sunday, a man entered a shop in Balbriggan and threatened staff before making off with €300. He too was subsequently arrested and charged.

Assistant Commissioner Angela Willis said: "Gardaí across Dublin city and county work tirelessly to achieve positive policing outcomes like those over the past week to keep people safe.

"There is no average day for a garda, but the operational activities undertaken over the past seven days are a snapshot of our commitment to continuing to protect Dublin communities and ensuring that the city is a safe place for all to live, work and visit.