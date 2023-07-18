Rock with sinister note attached smashes through councillor’s window in anti-asylum attack

His 78-year-old father, Patrick was in the room when the rock came through the window

A councillor's home in Dublin was attacked with a rock with a sinister note attached smashing through a window. The public representative’s 78-year-old father was sitting in the room where the window was smashed.

In a serious escalation of anti-asylum seeker protests, gardaí are investigating the attack on the home in a Dublin suburb.

The family home of Independent councillor Hugh Lewis was targeted at 11.30pm on Monday night. The councillor grew up in the house and his 78-year-old father, Patrick, still lives there. His father was in the room when the rock came through the window.

"It’s my family home. My father lives there now. He is rather shook and upset. He was in the front room at the time,” Cllr Lewis said.

A threatening note was attached, referencing the councillor's support for refugees and asylum seekers and saying: “This is your last warning.”

Gardaí say they are continuing to investigate the incident of criminal damage at the house in Ballybrack, Co Dublin.

Mr Lewis is a member of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council. Now an Independent councillor, he was elected for People Before Profit in the 2009 local elections. A number of councillors have removed their home addresses from the council website as a result of protests.

The councillor says he will continue to support refugees and asylum seekers, while also campaigning for social housing for homeless people.

"It’s not about pitting one against the other,” he said

"I have certainly made my opinions clearly known on the matter. There is an amplification of misinformation and scaremongering. I would appeal to people to get factual information,” he added.

The area has seen a number of protests against the housing of refugees and asylum seekers. The councillor said it is difficult for local representatives to get information on the location of housing, which then makes it difficult to combat the stoking of fears.

The targeting of politicians homes by protesters has become more frequent in the past year, but this incident marks a turn as there was damage caused and a threat made.

Far-right anti-immigrant activists claimed responsibility for setting fire to a makeshift camp housing asylum seekers in Dublin city centre in May.

The Government has also been warned that protests against accommodation for asylum seekers and refugees could escalate amid tensions within the coalition over how to respond do difficulties in securing housing.