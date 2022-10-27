Rival thugs taunt family of slain gangster Gary Carey as they film attack on his grave

A masked man gestures at the camera after grave is left broken and shattered in an attack likely ordered by those behind Carey’s murder.

The aftermath of the attack on the Carey grave in Palmerstown Cemetery

THE grave of slain Dublin mobster Gary ‘The Canary’ Carey has been smashed up and a taunting video sent to members of his grieving family.

Carey passed away in hospital last August two months after being shot in an underground car park in Kilmainham, south Dublin.

Carey had been involved in bitter drugs disputes with convicted killer Brian Rattigan – who is now based in Spain – as well as the west Dublin gang known as ‘The Family’. The Sunday World previously reported that gardaí are investigating whether those gangs were involved in his death.

This week, rival mobsters filmed an attack on his burial plot at Palmerstown Cemetery, smashing up the marble gravestone and using a screwdriver to prise off a family photo.

During the shocking attack, a masked man gestures to the camera after the grave is left broken and shattered by the marauding thugs.

The headstone was then struck with a rock and then flung on the ground during the horror incident.

Balloons with the word dad can be seen as the attack on the memorial continues.

The father-of-three was buried alongside his brother, Darren Carey, whose name adorns the monument, which is still surrounded by wreaths and tributes.

Gary’s 20-year-old brother was shot dead with his pal Patrick Murray (19) during the New Year period between 1999 and 2000.

Gardai said in a statement: “Gardaí are investigating an alleged incident of criminal damage at a cemetery in Dublin 20 that occurred between Tuesday 25th October 2022 and Wednesday 26th October 2022. No arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing.”

Gary Carey (41), who was linked to at least one murder and was suspected of involvement in a number of other gun attacks, died at St James’s Hospital following the shooting in Kilmainham on June 24.

The notorious criminal was shot numerous times and was hit in the shoulder, arm, chest and leg by the gunman who is thought to have had him under surveillance.

Witnesses reported hearing up to eight shots before Carey was discovered critically injured in the underground car park of the Hilton Hotel in Kilmainham.

It was previously reported he was not wearing a bullet-proof vest after working out in the hotel’s gym and was chased around the car park by the gunman.

Detectives believe that a silver Audi vehicle was used in the shooting and are investigating if the gunman was waiting in it in the underground car park prior to the attack.

This car was later found burnt out in Blessington, Co Wicklow.

Carey, originally from nearby Islandbridge, may have been targeted after getting into a dispute with three separate gangs over his drug distribution network in the capital.

He had been based in Spain for a number of months before returning home in the weeks before he was shot.

Last November, Carey was lucky to survive after being shot several times outside a house on Ballyfermot Crescent.

Carey was sitting in a car in the front drive of a house when a gunman fired nine bullets through the windscreen.

The previous March, gardaí also received reports that he was shot at in Ballyfermot but escaped serious injury.

He only received a light injury in that attack and drove himself to hospital and did not make any complaint to gardaí.

Carey had been questioned a number of times by detectives in relation to seizures of drugs, firearms and cash.

Despite his multiple arrests as part of organised crime investigations, Carey had only served one significant prison sentence when he pleaded guilty to drug dealing at Dublin Circuit Court back in 2002 and was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

On another occasion, he was charged with assault but the charges were later dropped.