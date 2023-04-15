Rival terror gangs ‘desperate for a kill’ amid concerns for safety of PSNI officers

Even an attempted murder like the NIRA’s attack on senior PSNI officer John Caldwell would suffice, say internal sources.

Dissident terror groups the New IRA and Arm na Poblachta (ANP) are locked in a race to claim the next high-profile kill.

The Sunday World understands the terror gangs are determined to claim a victim, ideally a member of the PSNI, to bolster their reputations as forces to be reckoned with.

Last month, Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris MP raised the security threat from substantial to severe, with sources stating that dissident republicans are “desperate for a kill”.

Insiders have told the Sunday Worldthat ANP are determined to prove to their doubters that they are not the Mickey Mouse outfit they have been labelled.

While the ANP do not have the same access to guns as the NIRA, they have enough to carry out an assassination.

Sources say the leadership are determined to establish their bone fides as a viable threat to security.

Even an attempted murder like the NIRA’s attack on senior PSNI officer John Caldwell would suffice, say internal sources.

“ANP are desperate to do something that will make people look at them, take them seriously, and the only way to do that is obviously a kill,” a dissident source told us.

“The New IRA want that too but they are not happy to share the platform, they are rivals, criminal gangs going head to head and to be honest it’s only a matter of time before one of them gets to the post first. It’s a race to see who can get the headlines first, that’s if they don’t turn on each other before that.”

The information passed to the Sunday World is chilling and makes the raising of the security status in Northern Ireland an obvious move, says one security source.

A security source told us: “We are bracing ourselves for something big, not in terms of a bomb because it seems less likely, but another attack on a member of the PSNI.

“Everyone on the force is a target – high level, low level. We’re doing everything in our power to prevent this but the fact is we don’t have the resources to police all dissident activity.”

The name Arm na Poblachta has been relatively unknown until recent months despite their formation in 2015.

They are made up of a mixture gang of ex-Provos, Continuity IRA and Oghlaigh na hEireann.

Their members include two brothers in the north-west who were dismissed by both the Provisional IRA and ONH as being suspected informers.

Another in that area has convictions for animal cruelty and was previously forced to pay a substantial fine to ONH to leave the organisation unharmed.

Tensions between ONH and ANP have been mounting, with the former vowing to wipe out their new criminal rivals.

ANP have also recently recruited a father and two sons who are suspected of being drug dealers and who have suffered punishment beatings in the past.

Sources say this is an example of how low the terror gang will go to boost their membership.

While the PSNI are struggling with a lack of manpower, the Sunday World understands they are aware of the men at the head of the gang.

As previously revealed by this newspaper, ‘Arm na Poblachta’ was labelled as a ‘motley crew’ made up of criminals and touts.

They came to media and public attention last month when they issued a coded statement to a media outlet in Belfast claiming they would target family members of the PSNI, a threat that has and still is being taken seriously by security sources but dismissed as “ridiculous” by members of the New IRA and ONH.

The identities of four of the main leaders are known to theSunday World but we are prevented form naming them at this stage.

They have small pockets of support in Belfast, Derry, Tyrone and Armagh.

The only murder associated with ANP is that of Raymond Johnston in Poleglass in June 2018.

He was blasted once in the chest with a shotgun.

No one has ever been charged with his murder.

They were also linked to a punishment-style attack in west Belfast.

Last month three men were given prison sentences over a group assault which police assess to be linked to ANP.

Sean Megaw (34), Mark McGrann (39) and Ciaran Fryers (40) were sentenced early last month at Belfast Magistrates Court sitting in Coleraine, following what the PSNI described as a “savage group attack” on a man in west Belfast five years ago.

Both Megaw, of Altan Drive, and McGrann, from Old Colin, were sentenced to four-and-a-half years for the 2018 assault in the Norglen Gardens area – half to be served in custody and half on licence – both having pleaded guilty to attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

Fryers, from Lagmore Avenue, was sentenced to 27 months, half to be served in custody and also half on licence.

He too had already pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

A 46-year-old man is to be sentenced at a later date.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Woods said: “The attackers approached the 54-year-old victim in a social club, forced him outside and subjected him to a sustained and brutal attack.

“During the vicious attack they stamped on his head approximately 14 times and assaulted other parts of his body numerous times. He was left for dead by these men and it is extremely fortunate this assault didn’t result in death.

“Our assessment of the link to ANP is supported by the discovery of ‘Join ANP’ stencils found at the rear of premises linked to one of the suspects.”