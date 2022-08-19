Rival factions clash in broad daylight as feud reaches boiling point in Co Clare town

One man takes off his shirt as he prepares to take on a rival

FEUD violence has resulted in another home being smashed up in Ennis, Co. Clare, in the latest of a long series of incidents.

The clashes have continued despite a number of other related disturbances in the town.

The escalating violence between the rival factions has seen several arson attacks, assaults and street violence.

In one recent video, two groups are seen trading insults in the Cloughleigh Estate, with one man stripping off his shirt before urging a rival to fight him.

Men, women and children were involved in the incident, which came to an end when a Garda patrol car arrived on the scene.

Among the people at the scene was a convicted killer, according to Sunday World sources.

A property connected to one of those present at the confrontation was later damaged in what sources say was the second attack on the home.

The incident also resulted in further social media taunts, including one posted online this week from one of those involved.

Tense scenes in Co Clare

He told his rival: “I met yourself and your two uncles, you started roaring and shouting and you asked me to fight. You thought I wouldn’t pull your bluff.

“I stripped off to fight you – you didn’t have the b**** to come out and fight.”

The same man refers to his father being attacked and further clashes as a result of it.

Stand off in Ennis, Co Clare

He also described one rival being left “like a turtle” bleeding heavily behind a shop door, and claimed others who had attacked him “barely got away with their lives”.

Last month the Sunday World revealed how the violence has blighted the lives of innocent people whose homes have been targeted because of their family connections.

One brazen attack caught on camera show three men smash windows at a terraced house in the town, pour petrol through the door and ignite entire front of the property.

One of the attackers is seen being caught in the flashback as the fumes and fuel exploded into flames.

A video was later sent on to another person as part of an ongoing campaign of intimidation by criminal gangs, according to a source.

Other incidents caught on video included cars and houses being smashed up and a high-speed car chase with one vehicle on the wrong side of the road.

In January 2021 in yet another separate feud in the town, a clip of petrol bombs being thrown at a residential area was posted on social media.

In 2020 there were similar threats when rivals began sending threatening messages to each other and culminated in a man firing a sawn-off shotgun on camera.

Senator Timmy Dooley previously told the Sunday World such attacks involve “a small element in the town of Ennis that raises its head every now and then”.

“It is very frightening when these events take place. If you are a neighbour or on the street it is particularly shocking, but the rest of Ennis a lot of the time wouldn’t be aware what’s going on.”