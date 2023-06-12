Revenue seizes millions of illegal cigarettes worth €8.2m in Monaghan
Investigations are ongoing.
Revenue officers seized 10.4 million illegal cigarettes in Co Monaghan on Friday, 9 June.
The cigarettes were discovered as a result of routine profiling and were branded ‘Gold Mount’.
The illegal products are estimated to be worth almost €8.2 million, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €6.4 million.
Investigations are ongoing.
This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting smuggling, shadow economy activity and the supply of illegal tobacco products.
If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295.
