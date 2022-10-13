Revenue seize tobacco worth €94k and €13k cash in Louth search operation
A man in his 40s was questioned and investigations are ongoing.
Revenue officers seized almost €95,000 worth of tobacco products and more than €13,000 in cash following searches in Co Louth this week.
As part of an intelligence-led operation, Revenue officers supported by An Garda Síochána and with the assistance of detector dog Bill searched vehicle in Louth yesterday, where they discovered and seized approximately 100,000 cigarettes and 20kg of “roll your own” tobacco.
They subsequently searched premises in the county under warrant which resulted in the seizure of more than €13,000 in cash.
The cigarettes and tobacco seized were of various brands and had a combined retail value of €94,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €74,000.
Today, Thursday 13 October, Revenue officers were granted a 3-month cash detention order in respect of the seized cash by Judge Eirinn McKiernan at Dundalk District Court.
These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply of illegal tobacco products.
If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on the confidential free phone number 1800 295 295.
