Revenue seize over €390,000 worth of alcohol during attempted smuggling at Rosslare port
48,500 litres of beer and more than 16,100 litres of wine were recovered
Revenue have seized more than €390,000 worth of alcohol at Rosslare Port.
During routine operations, Revenue seized approximately 48,500 litres of beer and more than 16,100 litres of wine, with a combined estimated retail value of €390,000.
On Saturday, October 1st , Revenue officers seized over 25,200 litres of beer following the search of a Romanian-registered truck that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France.
The alcohol had an estimated retail value of almost €101,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €47,000.
On Friday, September 30th, Revenue officers seized over 23,300 litres of beer and more than 16,100 litres of wine, with a combined estimated retail value of €290,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €149,000.
The alcohol was discovered after searching two Romanian-registered trucks that had disembarked another ferry from Dunkirk, France.
Investigations are ongoing.
