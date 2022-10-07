drink sink | 

Revenue seize over €390,000 worth of alcohol during attempted smuggling at Rosslare port

48,500 litres of beer and more than 16,100 litres of wine were recovered

Clodagh MeaneySunday World

Revenue have seized more than €390,000 worth of alcohol at Rosslare Port.

During routine operations, Revenue seized approximately 48,500 litres of beer and more than 16,100 litres of wine, with a combined estimated retail value of €390,000.

On Saturday, October 1st , Revenue officers seized over 25,200 litres of beer following the search of a Romanian-registered truck that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France.

The alcohol had an estimated retail value of almost €101,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €47,000.

On Friday, September 30th, Revenue officers seized over 23,300 litres of beer and more than 16,100 litres of wine, with a combined estimated retail value of €290,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €149,000.

The alcohol was discovered after searching two Romanian-registered trucks that had disembarked another ferry from Dunkirk, France.

Investigations are ongoing.


