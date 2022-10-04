Revenue seize illegal tobacco worth €1.3m shipped to Dublin Port from Netherlands

Investigations are ongoing.

Revenue officers seized approximately €1.3 million worth of illegal tobacco products shipped into Dublin Port from the Netherlands today.

The illicit tobacco, which was branded “Flandria” and marked with a Lithuanian tax stamp, was discovered when officers searched a consignment that arrived into Dublin Port as a result of routine profiling.

Revenue officers seized 1.8 tonnes of the “roll your own” tobacco, which had an estimated retail value of €1.3 million, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €990,000

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.