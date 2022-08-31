Revenue seize illegal cigarettes and tobacco worth €5.5m in Dublin Port raid

The products were concealed in over 30 pallets that had arrived form the Netherlands and were destined for an address in Co Meath.

Revenue officers seized cigarettes and tobacco worth an estimated €5.5 million hidden in pallets at Dublin Port on Tuesday.

4.5 million cigarettes and more than 3 tonnes of “roll your own” tobacco were discovered as a result of routine operations and with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner.

The illegal cigarettes - branded “Kingdom” - and the tobacco - branded “The Turner” - had an estimated retail value of €5.5 million, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €4.3 million.

The seizure was today welcomed by Retailers Against Smuggling, as spokesman Benny Gilsenan said: “The ongoing seizure of large consignments of illicit tobacco is a first-hand indicator of just how much demand for the black-market is growing.

“The organised crime gangs behind this smuggling activity have recognised this growth in demand for illicit tobacco products as an open goal to fund other streams of criminal activity.

“With the placement of yet another excise increase on tobacco products expected in next month’s budget, the gap between the cost of a legal packet of cigarettes and what’s available on the black market is only set to widen.

“The knock-on consequence being significant loss of revenue to both the Exchequer and legitimate retailers, while major criminals continue to line their pockets.”

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products. Investigations are ongoing.

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.