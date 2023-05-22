WEEDED OUT | 

Revenue seize herbal cannabis worth €2,840,000 from vehicle at Dublin Port

Revenue officers made the bust on Sunday, May 21, after stopping and searched a vehicle which had arrived from France.

Cannabis seized at Dublin Port

Edel Hughes

A huge haul of cannabis worth over €2.8m has been seized at Dublin Port.

Revenue officers made the bust on Sunday, May 21, after stopping and searching a vehicle which had arrived from France as part of routine operations.

The total value of drugs. weighing approximately 142kgs. is estimated to be a whopping €2,840,000.

A man in his 40s was arrested by An Garda Síochána and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a garda station in Dublin.

Read more

Investigations are ongoing.

A spokesperson said: “This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

"If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295.”


Today's Headlines

More Irish Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos