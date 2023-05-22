Revenue seize herbal cannabis worth €2,840,000 from vehicle at Dublin Port
Revenue officers made the bust on Sunday, May 21, after stopping and searched a vehicle which had arrived from France.
A huge haul of cannabis worth over €2.8m has been seized at Dublin Port.
Revenue officers made the bust on Sunday, May 21, after stopping and searching a vehicle which had arrived from France as part of routine operations.
The total value of drugs. weighing approximately 142kgs. is estimated to be a whopping €2,840,000.
A man in his 40s was arrested by An Garda Síochána and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a garda station in Dublin.
Investigations are ongoing.
A spokesperson said: “This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.
"If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295.”
