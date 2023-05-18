Revenue seize drugs and contraband cigs worth more than €780k in Dublin and Shannon

The smuggled cigarettes, branded ‘Dunhill’ and ‘Karelia Blue’, were discovered concealed in metal boxes in a consignment which had originated in Bulgaria.

Some of the drugs seized in Shannon

Revenue officers have seized drugs and contraband cigarettes worth more than €700,000 at separate operations at Dublin Port, Shannon Airport and Cork.

The discoveries were made yesterday as a result of “routine operations” that saw some 752,000 cigarettes seized at Dublin Port.

The cigarettes have an estimated retail value of approximately €594,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €465,000.

Meanwhile, with the assistance of detector dog Harley, Revenue officers discovered four kgs of herbal cannabis at Shannon Airport.

The illegal drugs, with an estimated value of €80,000, were discovered in two separate parcels originating from the United States and were destined for an address in Tipperary.

Revenue added that investigations in both cases are ongoing.

The seizures follow a three-month cash detention order granted to revenue officers by Judge Joanne Carroll at Fermoy District Court last Friday.

This followed the seizure of €31,000 in cash and 6.5kgs of ‘roll your own tobacco’ from a home in Charleville, Co Cork that day.

The discovery was made when Revenue officers, assisted by detector dog Obi, searched the property under warrant.

Drug dog Obi

The cash was comprised of denominations from €5 to €500 while the unstamped tobacco, branded ‘Amber Leaf’, had a retail value of almost €5,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €3,700.

A female in her 20s was questioned and investigations are ongoing.

“These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and smuggling. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information about smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295,” the Revenue said in a statement.