Revenue seize cigarettes and tobacco worth almost €100,000

Five people were questioned in connection with two separate raids in Dublin and Mayo

Revenue has seized cigarettes and tobacco worth more than €100,000 during two separate intelligence-led raids at premises in Dublin 7 and County Mayo on Thursday.

Revenue officers, with the assistance of detector dog Bill and supported by An Garda Síochána, seized over 89,000 cigarettes, 39.4kgs of tobacco and €4,600 in cash at the premises in Dublin.

Two men in their 50s and 70s and two women, in their 30s and 50s were questioned in connection with the discovery.

As part of a separate operation, Revenue officers, with the assistance of detector dog Wilson, seized approximately 8,100 cigarettes and a small quantity of tobacco.

A cash sum of €2,320 was also seized.

The illegal cigarettes, of various brands, had an estimated retail value of more than €6,100, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €4,800, and were discovered during a search, under warrant, of premises in County Mayo.

A man in his 50s was questioned in connection with the illegal products.

On Friday, Revenue officers were granted 3-month cash detention orders in respect of the cash seized in both cases.

The orders were issued by Judge Fiona Lyons at Castlebar District Court and Judge Bryan Smyth at the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the supply of illegal tobacco products.

If members of the public have information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on the confidential free phone number 1800 295 295.