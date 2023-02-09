Revenue seize cash, alcohol, and 1,500l of Monster energy drinks worth €105k

The cash was discovered at Rosslare Europort by Revenue officers, with the assistance of detector dog Bailey,

Revenue officers seized cash and alcohol worth €105,000 following searches at Dublin Port and Rosslare Europort in Wexford in the past week.

They were granted a three-month cash detention order by Judge John Cheatle at Gorey District Court today, February 9, in relation to a seizure of €9,250 on Tuesday.

The cash was discovered at Rosslare by Revenue officers, with the assistance of detector dog Bailey, when an Irish-registered van was stopped and searched ahead of its planned departure to Bilbao in Spain.

A Polish man in his 40s has been questioned in relation to this seizure.

Separately, Revenue officers seized 900 litres of wine at Dublin port yesterday.

The smuggled alcohol was discovered in an unaccompanied trailer that had arrived on a ferry from Cherbourg, France and was branded ‘1844’, ‘Chai de Bordes’, and ‘Chai de Terrefort – Quancard’.

It had an estimated retail value of almost €11,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €5,800.

Finally, last Thursday, Revenue officers seized approximately 21,230 litres of beer at Rosslare Europort as a result of routine profiling.

Multiple brands of smuggled beer were seized, including ‘Perla’, ‘Zubr Oraz’, ‘Kasztelan’, ‘Kartackie’, ‘Mamysolw Pils’, ‘Lech Premium’, ‘Tyskie’, ‘Warka Strong’, and ‘Zywiec’.

More than 1,500 litres of Monster energy drinks were also seized.

The drinks were discovered in an accompanied trailer that had arrived from Dunkirk, France and the driver of the shipment has been questioned.

Investigations into all three seizures are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public have any information regarding such activities, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.