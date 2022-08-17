Revenue seize cannabis worth €232K found hidden inside packages in Athlone
Revenue officers have seized more €200,000 worth of cannabis that was found hidden inside parcels at a home in Co Westmeath.
Officers conducting routine operations on Monday and Tuesday visited a premises in Athlone, where they examined packages inside and discovered 11.6kg of herbal cannabis.
The illegal drugs had an estimated street value of €232,000 and were found concealed inside three parcels that originated in Spain and were destined for addresses in Westmeath and Dublin.
Read more
Investigations are ongoing.
This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.
If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on our Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.
Today's Headlines
Fall of Troy | Robert Troy resigns as junior Minister of State following property controversy
'Fatal accident' | Man (70s) killed as tractor overturns on Offaly farm
Red card | Angel Di Maria’s wife slams ‘disgusting’ food and ‘weird people’ in England
'reset' | Ireland AM’s Elaine Crowley drops 4.5kg doing a 'master cleanse’ detox
attack charge | Teen accused of assaulting garda causing suspected broken nose is denied bail
Court appearance | Two more men charged with violent disorder during alleged pitchfork brawl in Finglas
Bail granted | Taxi driver charged with raping woman in his cab while driving her home in Dublin
Bantry bust | Gardai seize cannabis worth €130k in raid in Bantry, Co Cork
stowaways found | Six Afghan men discovered hidden in trailers at Rosslare Europort in Wexford
'miss you' | Wife of ‘Fat’ Andy Connors says life will ‘never be the same’ on anniversary of his murder