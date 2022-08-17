Revenue seize cannabis worth €232K found hidden inside packages in Athlone

Investigations are ongoing.

The seized drugs were worth an estimated €232,000. Photo: Revenue

Revenue officers have seized more €200,000 worth of cannabis that was found hidden inside parcels at a home in Co Westmeath.

Officers conducting routine operations on Monday and Tuesday visited a premises in Athlone, where they examined packages inside and discovered 11.6kg of herbal cannabis.

The illegal drugs had an estimated street value of €232,000 and were found concealed inside three parcels that originated in Spain and were destined for addresses in Westmeath and Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on our Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.