huge haul | 

Revenue seize almost €227,000 worth of cannabis at Dublin Airport

They also seized 320,000 in a seperate search in Dublin Port.

Herbal cannabis seized at Dublin Airport

Cigarettes seized at Dublin Port

Clodagh MeaneySunday World

Revenue have seized almost €227,000 worth of cannabis at Dublin Airport.

On Thursday, as part of routine operations and with the assistance of a detector dog, approximately 11.34kgs of herbal cannabis was seized.

The drugs were discovered in an air cargo consignment described as ‘hops’. The consignment was sent from Canada and was destined for an address in Dublin.

Read more

Meanwhile, on Friday officers at Dublin Port seized 320,000 cigarettes with a retail value of €240,000. This represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €188,000.

The smuggled cigarettes of various brands were concealed within tins of powered paint arriving on pallets from Cologne, Germany.

Investigations are ongoing in both cases.

Cigarettes seized at Dublin Port

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and smuggling.

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on our confidential phone number 1800 295 295.


Today's Headlines

More Irish Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices