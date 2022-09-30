Revenue seize almost €227,000 worth of cannabis at Dublin Airport
They also seized 320,000 in a seperate search in Dublin Port.
Revenue have seized almost €227,000 worth of cannabis at Dublin Airport.
On Thursday, as part of routine operations and with the assistance of a detector dog, approximately 11.34kgs of herbal cannabis was seized.
The drugs were discovered in an air cargo consignment described as ‘hops’. The consignment was sent from Canada and was destined for an address in Dublin.
Meanwhile, on Friday officers at Dublin Port seized 320,000 cigarettes with a retail value of €240,000. This represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €188,000.
The smuggled cigarettes of various brands were concealed within tins of powered paint arriving on pallets from Cologne, Germany.
Investigations are ongoing in both cases.
These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and smuggling.
If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on our confidential phone number 1800 295 295.
