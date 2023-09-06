Revenue seize 25,000 litres of beer and cigarettes worth over €142k across three counties

A man in his 30s has been questioned and investigations are ongoing

Revenue officers seized almost 25,000 litres of beer and tens of thousands of cigarettes worth more than €142,000 in searches across three counties this week.

On Wednesday, Revenue seized illicit alcohol, branded ‘San Miguel’, with a retail value of nearly €99,500, in Co Wexford.

The consignment arrived in an accompanied trailer that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France. Both the trailer and alcohol were seized and the driver of the load has been questioned. Investigations into the seizure are ongoing.

Separately, yesterday as part of an intelligence-led operation and with the assistance of An Garda Síochána, Revenue officers seized over 38,300 cigarettes following the search of a vehicle in County Louth. In a follow-up operation today, a further 15,400 cigarettes were seized in Dublin.

Cigarettes seized by Revenue this week. Photo: Revenue.

The seized cigarettes, branded ‘Marlboro Gold’ and ‘L & M’, have a retail value of €42,500, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €33,200.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting smuggling, shadow economy activity and the supply of illegal tobacco products. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295.