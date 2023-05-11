Revenue seize €147,000 cannabis from parcel in Athlone

The illegal drugs were discovered in a parcel sent from Spain

Authorities in Athlone have seized a massive haul of herbal cannabis worth €100k after uncovering a discreet shipment from mainland Europe.

The 7.3kg of drugs were found in a parcel sent from Spain and were uncovered yesterday, May 10, as a result of routine inspections by Revenue.

A statement today said: “The illegal drugs, with an estimated value of €147,200, were discovered in a parcel that had originated from Spain and was destined for an address in Dublin.

“Investigations are ongoing. This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

“If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295.”

At the tail end of 2022, the largest haul of cannabis ever found was discovered in Spain.

Authorities seized more than 32 tonnes of the drug which has an estimated street value of more than £57m.

Police arrested nine men and 11 women, aged between 20 and 59, in busts across Spain.

The Guardia Civil said the operation was part of a "complex business network" which was exporting the drugs across Europe.