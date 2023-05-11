Revenue seize €147,000 cannabis from parcel in Athlone
The illegal drugs were discovered in a parcel sent from Spain
Authorities in Athlone have seized a massive haul of herbal cannabis worth €100k after uncovering a discreet shipment from mainland Europe.
The 7.3kg of drugs were found in a parcel sent from Spain and were uncovered yesterday, May 10, as a result of routine inspections by Revenue.
A statement today said: “The illegal drugs, with an estimated value of €147,200, were discovered in a parcel that had originated from Spain and was destined for an address in Dublin.
Read more
“Investigations are ongoing. This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.
“If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295.”
At the tail end of 2022, the largest haul of cannabis ever found was discovered in Spain.
Authorities seized more than 32 tonnes of the drug which has an estimated street value of more than £57m.
Police arrested nine men and 11 women, aged between 20 and 59, in busts across Spain.
The Guardia Civil said the operation was part of a "complex business network" which was exporting the drugs across Europe.
Today's Headlines
'threatening' | Woman tased by armed gardaí following knife standoff in Limerick, two men injured
Appeal lost | Kerry GAA star Darragh Ó Sé gets three-year driving ban after drink-driving conviction
big step | Irish rugby star Joey Carberry declares ‘step one complete’ as he gets hitched in Dublin
Wet Éireann | Met Éireann issue yellow thunderstorm warning for six counties
speaking out | Derry GAA manager Rory Gallagher responds to allegations of domestic abuse
Mid-narco-lands | Revenue seize €147,000 cannabis from parcel in Athlone
SHOVE-L OFF | Alarming footage shows two men fighting with shovels in Longford town
Cool in-tent-ions | Glamping with fine food and friendly (alpaca) faces... check out Kilkenny's Mountain View
Sleep impact | Five-billion-year-old meteorite smashes through US dad’s bedroom
“The children don't know where they're going to sleep tonight.” Richard Boyd Barrett told the Dáil