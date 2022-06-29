Revenue officers seize €900k worth of cannabis in Dublin and Athlone

The drugs originated in Spain and were destined for an address in County Westmeath

Revenue have seized 44kg of herbal cannabis worth over €900,000 in Dublin and Athlone.

As part of routine operations, Revenue Officers, with the assistance of detector dog Milo, discovered 39kg of drugs at Dublin Port today.

The cannabis with a value of €800,000, was concealed in boxes containing food stuffs, that had arrived in a consignment from Spain and were destined for an address in Dublin.

Separately today, also as part of routine operations, Revenue Officers examined parcels at a premises in Athlone, and seized over 5kg of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of more than €107,000.

The illegal drugs originated in Spain and were destined for an address in County Westmeath.

Investigations into both seizures are ongoing. These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of drugs.