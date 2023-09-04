Revenue make double drugs seizures worth €1.4 million at Dublin Airport

‘These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting smuggling, shadow economy activity and the supply of illegal tobacco products’

This is the cache of cannabis and ketamine seized by Revenue officers at Dublin airport worth €1.4 million in two separate seizures.

One load was found in luggage on a flight from New York while the other originated in Amsterdam, according to a Revenue spokesperson

“On Saturday, as part of two separate intelligence-led operations, Revenue officers seized approximately 37kgs of herbal cannabis and approximately 10kgs of suspected ketamine with estimated values of €740,000 and €600,000 respectively, at Dublin Airport.”

Ketamine seized at Dublin Airport

“The illicit drugs were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched the baggage of passengers who had disembarked flights from New York and Amsterdam.”

“Two women in their 20s were arrested by An Garda Síochána and taken to a Dublin Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.”

In a separate intelligence operation also on Saturday, detector dog Toby and Revenue officers seized over 56,000 cigarettes and 1.4kgs of tobacco following the search, under warrant, of three premises in Dublin’s inner city.

“The seized cigarettes and tobacco, of various brands, had a retail value of €45,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €35,000.”

A man in his 50s was questioned and investigations are ongoing.

“These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting smuggling, shadow economy activity and the supply of illegal tobacco products.”