Revenue foil plan to ship €276k worth of drugs through parcel delivery service from Athlone
Revenue officers foiled a plan to ship €276,000 worth of drugs through a parcel delivery service.
During routine inspections last week officers found 13 kilos of herbal cannabis and a small amount of ecstasy, according to a spokesperson.
The discoveries were made at what was described as “a premises in Athlone” last Thursday and Friday.
“The illegal drugs, with a combined estimated value of more than €276,000, were discovered concealed in parcels that originated in multiple locations across mainland Europe and were destined for addresses across the country.”
“Investigations are ongoing.”
The parcels were destined for addresses in several parts of Ireland including Dublin, Roscommon, Waterford, Westmeath and Wicklow.
“This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.”
“If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.”
News of the seizure after it was also Revenue officers seized almost €150,000 worth of cannabis hidden inside parcels in Dublin last Thursday with the help of a detector dog.
As part of routine operations, Revenue officers examined parcels at a premises in Dublin where they seized 7kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €140,000.
Waffle the detector dog helped to find the illegal drugs, which were discovered concealed in 7 parcels that originated in Spain and were destined for an address in Dublin City Centre.
Today's Headlines
Fall of Troy | Robert Troy resigns as junior Minister of State following property controversy
'Fatal accident' | Man (70s) killed as tractor overturns on Offaly farm
Red card | Angel Di Maria’s wife slams ‘disgusting’ food and ‘weird people’ in England
'reset' | Ireland AM’s Elaine Crowley drops 4.5kg doing a 'master cleanse’ detox
attack charge | Teen accused of assaulting garda causing suspected broken nose is denied bail
Court appearance | Two more men charged with violent disorder during alleged pitchfork brawl in Finglas
Bail granted | Taxi driver charged with raping woman in his cab while driving her home in Dublin
Bantry bust | Gardai seize cannabis worth €130k in raid in Bantry, Co Cork
stowaways found | Six Afghan men discovered hidden in trailers at Rosslare Europort in Wexford
'miss you' | Wife of ‘Fat’ Andy Connors says life will ‘never be the same’ on anniversary of his murder