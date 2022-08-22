Revenue foil plan to ship €276k worth of drugs through parcel delivery service from Athlone

The parcels were destined for addresses in several parts of Ireland including Dublin, Roscommon, Waterford, Westmeath and Wicklow

During routine inspections last week officers found 13 kilos of herbal cannabis and a small amount of ecstasy, according to a spokesperson.

The discoveries were made at what was described as “a premises in Athlone” last Thursday and Friday.

“The illegal drugs, with a combined estimated value of more than €276,000, were discovered concealed in parcels that originated in multiple locations across mainland Europe and were destined for addresses across the country.”

“Investigations are ongoing.”

“This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.”

“If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.”

News of the seizure after it was also Revenue officers seized almost €150,000 worth of cannabis hidden inside parcels in Dublin last Thursday with the help of a detector dog.

As part of routine operations, Revenue officers examined parcels at a premises in Dublin where they seized 7kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €140,000.

Waffle the detector dog helped to find the illegal drugs, which were discovered concealed in 7 parcels that originated in Spain and were destined for an address in Dublin City Centre.