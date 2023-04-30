Revealed: Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch’s European property empire

Gerry Hutch has plenty to choose from when it comes to his place in the sun...

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch has never set foot in a €350,000 Spanish apartment that he purchased in Spain in 2020 – locals this week claimed to the Sunday World .

Instead, the luxury apartment has been allowed to remain empty while the 60-year-old spent 18 months in custody awaiting trial for the Regency Hotel murder of David Byrne.

“I have never seen him in this building,” a business owner on the ground floor this week told the Sunday Worldafter we showed him a picture of Hutch.

“I do remember an Irish person coming here at one stage but I have never seen the man in the photograph. It is a private building. There are only seven units above us, so I would have seen him if he was here.”

The building in which Hutch purchased the penthouse apartment is located just 100 metres from a local police station.

The penthouse apartment in Fuengirola owned by Gerry Hutch — © MCN pics

A couple of months after Hutch purchased the apartment, he is also reported to have purchased an underground car-parking space in a communal garage.

Details of Hutch’s ownership of the top-floor apartment in Fuengirola have emerged two weeks after we revealed how he had separately set up a business headquarters in Lanzarote from where he could manage his reputed €12 million property interests.

While on remand in Wheatfield Prison, Hutch registered a lock up at 11 Calle Timple in Las Tias Palmas, Lanzarote as the headquarters for his Spanish real estate company.

He declared the new address with the Registro Mercantil Central, Spain’s company office.

Gerry Hutch

Although Hutch has registered the property as the company’s headquarters, a source spoken to by this newspaper said she is sceptical that Hutch ever intends on being physically present there.

“Spanish company records are readily accessible, so this would be the equivalent of putting your name and address in the telephone book,” she said.

Hutch’s property empire is believed to include his Clontarf house, estimated to be worth almost €1m; an extensive Turkish property portfolio in Izmir and Kusadasi valued at €2 million; a number of residential developments in Bulgaria and Hungary and property in London valued at €2.5 million.

The nearby Fuengirola police station

Gardaí allege Hutch built this empire on the profits of the Marino Mart robbery and the Brinks Allied raids – a charge Hutch has always denied.

He maintains that he made his fortune from compensation claims and then invested funds in the housing market.

“I done (sic) a lot of business in property,” he told RTÉ’s Crime Correspondent Paul Reynolds in his only televised interview.

“It was a good time and that’s where I made me money (sic).”

It was to property that Hutch turned again when he fled to Lanzarote following the murder of David Byrne in February of 2016.

He listed the primary function of the business, which effectively saw him register to operate as a sole trader, as ‘management of real estate on a fee or contract basis’.

The business allowed Hutch to obtain a tax ID — which also serves as a Spanish VAT number — granting him the status of legitimate businessman in the region.

Hutch used this status when fighting extradition to Ireland to face the murder charge.

Limoncello restaurant in Fuengiriola, where Hutch was originally arrested — © MCN Pics

He told the extradition hearing that he was not hiding from the authorities while living in Spain and was even paying taxes in his own name.

Although it was expected that Hutch would leave Ireland in the immediate aftermath of his acquittal on the charge of carrying out the murder of David Byrne, Hutch has been regularly spotted in north Dublin since his release.

Sources say while Hutch is still expected to leave Ireland, he is in no hurry to do so and will likely leave at a time of his own choosing when the “fuss over his acquittal has died down”.