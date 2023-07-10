Revealed: Dublin criminal who ‘lured’ pal to country lane and ‘riddled’ him with bullets

Killer Conor Dolan (33) gets a life sentence after gardai caught him red-handed burning evidence in his home

This is the Dublin criminal who will be sentenced to life after he admitted he “lured” his friend to a country lane and “riddled” him with bullets in an “execution-style killing”.

Conor Dolan (33), a close associate of the ‘Champagne Killer’ Karl Breen, admitted on Friday to murdering his friend Niall Fitzgerald (36) who was a key lieutenant in the Rattigan gang.

Our photo shows Dolan posing with a handgun before the murder as he attempted to boost his hardman image.

The Sunday World can reveal he gave an interview from prison last year while awaiting trial for murder, boasting he would beat the charges against him.

He claimed that prison was better than most hotels and bragged that he was getting large quantities of drugs smuggled into him on a weekly basis.

He also discussed the case against him in the video.

Karl Breen with Conor Dolan

While Dolan pleaded not guilty when his trial began on Monday, by Friday he admitted to murdering Fitzgerald at Hills Lane, Crooksling, Tallaght, Dublin 24, on June 5, 2016.

Dolan, with an address at Ashbrook Apartments, Navan Road, Dublin 7, will be formally sentenced to life when he appears in court again in October.

He had links to numerous gangland figures and had previously been involved in armed robbery – but sources said he was no master criminal.

He bizarrely gave a 22-minute YouTube interview from a contraband phone in his prison cell last year while awaiting trial.

In the video, in which he was not named, he discusses his case and talks of life in prison.

Asked about conditions in the prison, Dolan said: “Conditions for us are fairly good.

Fitzgerald giving his prison interview

“We have it fairly good. I can’t really complain. I’m sure there are hotels out there that’s worse.”

Asked about phones and drugs, he responds: “Every Irish prison is full of phones.”

And on drugs, he says: “Sometimes, I’m talking to people outside and I got nicer ‘Cali’ (cannabis) in here than what they got on the outside. Spice is here as well.”

He also added: “Tobacco is still allowed so people like their weed.

“Weed is a big seller here.”

Asked if he was involved in the selling of it behind bars, the inmate replies: “No comment.”

Asked if there was a lot of violence behind bars, he said: “In the Irish prisons, there’s generally more politics and there’s more structure.

Niall Fitzgerald

“Somebody is always in charge and people don’t like when trouble starts because it brings heat on the landing.

“Unless, it’s very necessary, it doesn’t happen. But if somebody really deserves it, I’ve seen some bad, bad things happen.”

Asked whether violence from the outside spills into the prison, the inmate responded: “Well the Kinahan-Hutch feud would be the main one at the minute.

“So, you have one prison, Wheatfield Prison, where all of the Hutches must go.

“They can’t go anywhere else. That’s where they have to go. There’s one unit specifically for them …They have to be kept safe because they’re vulnerable.”

Dolan was disciplined and subjected to substantial sanctions in prison following the interview.

Brian Rattigan

Sources say the inmate thought authorities wouldn’t be able to identify him as he partially concealed his face with a hoody as he was interviewed on a contraband mobile phone. However, he was immediately recognised by inmates and prison staff.

Dolan had links to several gangland figures, including Fitzgerald and ‘Champagne Killer’ Karl Breen, who was once the leader of ruthless ‘Infamous D22’ drugs mob which terrorised people in west Dublin.

Following Breen’s release from prison in October, 2014, after serving seven years for stabbing his pal Martin McLaughlin (21), he posed for pictures with Dolan holding flutes of champagne.

Breen died of a drug overdose the following February.

Fitzgerald had only been released from Portlaoise Prison four months before he was murdered after spending six years locked up alongside Brian Rattigan in the prison’s C-Block.

He originally received a 10-year jail term after pointing a loaded handgun at three Garda detectives following a car chase.

It later emerged that the weapon was used in an attack on feud rival Freddie Thompson’s home.

Gardaí believe that after being released from prison Fitzgerald began carving out his own drugs territory, which may have made him a target for drugs gangs.

He was also involved in a number of altercations following his release from prison.

On the Wednesday before he died Fitzgerald was in a violent row during which he slashed a young man in the face.

Associates of gangsters Graham ‘the Wig’ Whelan and Thompson were drawn into the quarrel, with Fitzgerald warning the Kinahan Cartel associates he would kill them.

It is understood this is one of several threats he had made against rival gangsters.

While Fitzgerald was aware of the various threats against him he thought he could trust Dolan when he arranged to pick him up from a pub in Tallaght in a 3 Series BMW on the night of his murder. ​

Gardaí stopped the vehicle in Tallaght at 10.30pm that night and Dolan gave his real name and address but Fitzgerald gave a false name.

Gardaí had no reason to detain the men and Dolan drove his victim towards Blessington where he shot him six times on a quiet country lane.

Dolan was immediately in the frame for the killing having been seen with his victim in the vehicle by gardaí. ​

When gardaí raided his home, he was burning evidence but they recovered a burning rubber glove and mobile phone from the fire.

CCTV, automatic number plate recognition cameras and mobile phones also showed the movements of the Fitzgerald and Dolan in the minutes before the killing.