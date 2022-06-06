Revealed: CAB target 'Git' Waldron was pallbearer and bankrolled suits at James Whelan funeral

Cabra man Christopher ‘Git’ Waldron who was a former associate of Eamonn ‘the Don’ Dunne, was keen to show his support to Whelan’s side at his funeral

CAB target Christopher ‘Git’ Waldron bought suits for a number of mourners and carried the coffin at the funeral of gangland feud victim James ‘Whela’ Whelan.

Waldron was a prominent mourner at the funeral and helped carry Whelan’s coffin into the church.

The feud has continued to rage since Whelan’s murder in April, with a number of gun attacks, firebomb incidents and vicious assaults.

The well-known mobster was shot dead on April 3 by members of the gang led by the Finglas criminal known as ‘Mr Flashy’.

The 29-year-old had previously been linked to Mr Flashy, but a split in the camp led to a bitter feud between the former associates, leading to Whelan’s death.

Some veteran gangsters from the Finglas area of Dublin have avoided aligning themselves to either side in the vicious feud as they don’t want to become targets of the younger generation of criminals.

However, Waldron (39), who was a former associate of Eamonn ‘the Don’ Dunne, was keen to show his support to Whelan’s side at his funeral.

The Cabra man was a lead pallbearer, carrying Whelan’s coffin into the church. A source said he also paid for suits for a number of people at the funeral.

“He got suits for the lads and obviously wanted to show his support,” a source said. “It was a very public show.”

Waldron is currently being targeted by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB), who have made an application to seize two houses and €20,000 worth of designer watches from him.

He is suspected of being involved in the supply of drugs and was previously an associate of Dunne and his gang, who dominated the Dublin underworld until The Don’s murder 12 years ago.

Waldron’s brother, David, who is a convicted drug dealer, is also being targeted by CAB.

The brothers are believed to have filled the void left by their pal Dunne after his murder in Cabra, Dublin, in 2010.

Some former members Dunne’s gang have been trying to avoid getting sucked into the Finglas feud, including veteran criminal Alan ‘Fatpuss’ Bradley.

However, other older criminals have become emroiloed in the turf war, including a volatile criminal aged in his late 30s from the Finglas area who has sided with the Whelan faction.

That criminal, who has close links to a former member of Eamonn Dunne’s crew, has served several prison sentences for violent incidents and has also been questioned by gardai as part of murder inquiries.

He was arrested and later released in relation to a gangland gun attack on Karl Wynne, who died in hospital seven weeks after being shot in the head and body in Tallaght, Dublin, in 2013.

He was also a suspect in the murder of Paul Cullen, who was shot dead in the Cabra House pub in Cabra in 2013.

He was a prime suspect in a feud-related attack on a younger criminal near the Charlestown Shopping Centre in Finglas at the end of April.

A teenager was hospitalised after being targeted in a hammer attack by two men.

A veteran criminal from Finglas who previously led an armed robbery gang and was involved in drug dealing was also believed to involved in the hammer-attack incident.

He became involved in the feud after a juvenile closely linked to him to him was involved in an incident where he took a watch from a younger associate of ‘Mr Flashy’.

The incident led to an escalation of the feud, with numerous incidents between the rival factions including abductions, assaults and gun attacks.

Another CAB target to show support to Whelan’s side at the funeral was Kinahan Cartel associate Nathan ‘Biggie’ Little.

Little (23), from the Drimnagh area of Dublin, has been identified by CAB in the High Court as being a low-level member of the Byrne Organised Crime Group.

He is close pals with Liam Byrne’s son Lee, who has no involvement in crime, who paid tribute to Whelan on social media after his death.

Little had been an associate of Whelan for a number of years and has regularly been spotted around the Finglas area with members of his crew.

He is very close to the Byrne family and has travelled to Dubai and other countries to meet up with them.

Mr Flashy’s crew have been involved in several feuds with former associates, which shows the fractious nature of the underworld.

They were heavily involved in a feud around the Coolock area of Dublin, which claimed a number of lives in 2019 and caused serious tension between former allies.

Among the casualties of that feud was drug dealer Sean Little, who was a close pal and distant relative of Nathan Little.

Mr Flashy’s crew are suspected of being behind Little’s murder.

Flashy associate Caolan Smyth – who was blamed for involvement in the murder but never faced any charges – bizarrely took a lie detector test to try to prove he was not involved.

However, that failed to convince Little’s associates, who plotted to murder Smyth but were thwarted by gardai.

Smyth is currently serving a 20-year sentence for the attempted murder of James ‘Mago’ Gately as part of the Kinahan-Hutch feud.