Retired Assistant Garda Commissioner says Kinahan cartel will take ‘lot of time’ to dismantle

John O’Driscoll says he cartel have been hit from many angles

Daniel Kinahan, his father Christopher Snr and brother Christopher Jnr are wanted by the US treasury department.

Retired Assistant Garda Commissioner John O’Driscoll has said that the Kinahan Organised Crime Group will take “a lot of time” to dismantle.

It comes as the OFAC sanctioned the mob in April following a major investigation involving An Garda Siochana, UK National Crime Agency, European police Forces and the DEA in the US.

"An organised crime group of the size of the Kinahan OCG took a lot of time to put together and will take a lot of time to dismantle. But these are the steps that are necessary,” he told Today with Claire Byrne.

“There is no doubt that the inclusion of the Department of Treasury and also at that event in City Hall, the US ambassador Claire Cronin representing the state department revealing that an award was being offered,” he continued.

"I would say that it is having a significant impact. Some of that is obvious,” he said.

"Organised crime groups survive on power and that power is achieved through wealth and if you remove the money from these groups power dissipates and that can have a significant impact.”

He explained that the cartel is being hit from “many angles”.

Including the US customs and border protection agency which has refused many people access to the US based on their association with the gang.

“That certainly restricts the capacity of the OCG,” he said.

A reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the Financial Disruption of the Kinahan Criminal Organisation or the arrest and/or conviction of Christopher Kinahan Snr, Christopher Kinahan Jnr, and Daniel Kinahan, was also offered.

“The Kinahan Organised Crime Group smuggles deadly narcotics, including cocaine, to Europe, and is a threat to the entire licit economy through its role in international money laundering,” Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson said in a statement when the measures were announced in April.

“Criminal groups like the KOCG prey on the most vulnerable in society and bring drug-related crime and violence, including murder, to the countries in which they operate.”

In June, a leading US counterterrorism group claimed that the Kinahan OCG are likely to start using cryptocurrency to move its illicit profits out of Dubai.

“Law enforcement will almost certainly be unable to detect illicit financial flows through the cryptocurrency market due to cryptocurrency’s decentralised nature,” they wrote in a recent report.

The Counterterrorism Group (CTG) further warned that sanctions alone are unlikely to stop the Kinahan cartel - and that the US will need to extradite the group's leaders to bring an end to the mob's activities.

"[The] sanctions will very unlikely disrupt the KOCG’s criminal operations or impact its ability to generate funds due to its global illicit activities.”

"The KOCG very likely takes advantage of weak anti-money laundering controls in the UAE to conceal the origins of its illicit finances, likely generating further funds for its criminal empire.”

"Without extradition from the UAE, it is very unlikely law enforcement will be capable of stopping Christopher Kinahan Senior or his sons from conducting their international operations."