Residents to protest loyalist gang tonight despite ‘open fire’ threats against woman and kids

Criminal gang headed by Adrian Price issued a threat warning it would “bomb and shoot’’ women and children if the parade proceeded

Police watch on as houses are blocked up in Weavers Grange in April

Housing estate residents will stage a protest in Newtownards tonight against a feuding loyalist crime gang despite threats they will open fire on woman and children.

Supporters aligned to the self-styled Real UFF remained holed up in the Weavers Grange area of the West Winds estate in the Co Down town and are the target of a “static protest’’ staged by a group of women this evening.

The protest comes as the Parades Commission barred a planned demonstration featuring upwards of 15 loyalist bands and hundreds of supporters from entering the estate.

A modified application which would have seen a single band and a restricted number of supporters marching on Weavers Grange was also rejected.

The criminal gang headed by Adrian Price issued a threat warning it would “bomb and shoot’’ women and children if the parade proceeded along the planned route.

Adrian Price

It had been hoped mediation on the ground would defuse the situation but when it became clear neither side was willing to give way the Commission felt it had no option but to impose restrictions.

The original application was for the parade to enter Weavers Grange.

The Sunday World now understands a protest march will take place but will be halted long before it reaches Weavers Grange.

A static protest involving women from the West Winds estate will take place.

The Weavers Grange cul-de-sac has been at the epicentre of a near three-month-long feud between Price’s crew and North Down UDA.

Homes, commercial property, and vehicles have been attacked in a slew of attacks across Newtownards, the Ards Peninsula and North Down.

A number of people have been assaulted and a number of people including Price’s son Ryan Johnson, are facing criminal charges over an alleged assault in a shopping centre.

The bitterness and animosity of the feud shows no sign of waning.

“For the Real UFF to threaten to shoot women and children shows what type of people we are talking about,” said our source.

Police watch on as houses are blocked up in Weavers Grange in April

A submission to the commission by the parade organisers states: “In response to this alternative proposal, the drugs gang calling themselves the 'Real UFF' have escalated their threats, asserting that 'men, women and children' will be attacked with firearms and/or bombs should any parade take place.

“This 'threat' has been passed to PSNI, and the community expect the PSNI to act upon it to protect the rights of law-abiding citizens.

“This is now a straightforward situation. There is, on one side, a legitimate community protest group made up of law-abiding citizens who have in good faith engaged with the commission, the PSNI, Alternatives (Restorative Justice group) and genuine residents.

“On the other side, there is a criminal drugs gang whose contribution is to threaten to shoot and bomb if the community exercise their rights to peacefully assemble in opposition to their criminal activity”.

In its determination the Commission stated: “Having considered all the evidence, information and advice available to it, the Commission has determined that conditions should be placed on the parade”.

In doing so the commission noted that “representations were received outlining that there exists in Weavers Grange a strong community who are not involved in any criminal activity and who are existing in a climate of 'fear and terror' caused by current events”.

It added: “The commission was told that there have been numerous allegations of residents being threatened by criminal drug gangs, of violent attacks and intimidation by various paramilitary factions which are alleged to be feuding among themselves. This sits alongside the peaceful community which has no part to play in these events”.

The determination states the parade must not proceed past the Comber Road roundabout and instead the parade in its entirety should progress around the Comber Road roundabout and return to its notified dispersal point on the Portaferry Road, retracing its outward route and disperse no later than 8pm.