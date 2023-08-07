Residents of Dublin complex near where US tourist was attacked ‘terrorised’ by youths

Killarney Court in Dublin’s inner city had been protected by regular security patrols until September 2022

US tourist Stephen Termini was viciously attacked next to Talbot Street, inner-city Dublin, last month

A group of older residents in a Dublin housing complex continue to live in fear almost a year after their inner city homes were left without security patrols.

Killarney Court is situated on Buckingham Street, close to Talbot Street and Store Street, where a US tourist was attacked last month. The complex is run by the charity Clúid Housing.

The security patrols ended last September after a vote indicated many younger residents did not want them because of the cost. The cost was €10.50 a week per resident, with the balance paid by Clúid.

The three-storey complex is home to 60 older people in one area and 60 young families, couples and single people in another.

The older residents are aged from 55 to nearly 90 with a large number living with mobility issues, dependent upon using wheelchairs or living with mental health difficulties.

They said they continue to feel “vulnerable and scared” following a number of threatening incidents.

Residents stated that youths have been entering the complex and terrorising them. They said the teenagers are screaming and shouting, banging on doors and trying to gain access to their apartments.

Older residents said they have had water thrown over them, with some saying they have been kicked and punched.

The recent attack on US tourist Stephen Termini (57), who had been staying at a guest house on Talbot Street and was attacked on nearby Store Street on July 19, has heightened the sense of fear among residents.

US tourist Stephen Termini was viciously attacked next to Talbot Street, inner-city Dublin, last month

Three teenage boys have been charged in relation to the attack on Mr Termini, who was reported to have suffered life-changing injuries.

Joe Dowling (73), who speaks for the older residents, said the attack on Mr Termini has left them living in even “more fear of increasing violent incidents”.

“We don’t mind paying the money to get security back in here – that was never an issue for us from the very start,” he said. “In total, the cost was €80,000, with half being paid by residents and half by the charity.

“Can’t Clúid see how violent attacks on north inner city streets and in our complex are causing even more fear and huge amounts of anxiety among older residents?

“Despite us pleading to have security reinstated and going public about our fears, nothing has changed. We are still being subjected to groups of youths coming in here.”

Mr Dowling added: “We’re concerned that someone is going to be killed before something is done.

“People are so afraid that many of them continue to not come out of their apartments or are sleeping with chairs up against their doors.”

There is CCTV around the complex but most of the youths carrying out the attacks ensure they are not identifiable.

“Gardaí do pop in, but they’re not a constant presence and can’t be,” said Mr Dowling.

In a statement, Clúid said it takes the safety and security of all its residents very seriously. It said it is closely monitoring the situation in Killarney Court and has had no recent reports of anti-social behaviour there.

“We are working with internal and external partners to improve security in the scheme, and recognise that an appropriate solution may take time to implement,” it said.

“We continue to work closely with the residents, An Garda Síochána and the Dublin 1 Safety Forum to ensure it remains a great place to live.”