Resident’s horror after spotting stabbed Ukrainian girl (8) through window in Clare

Gardaí at the scene where a child was found badly injured in Ennis, Co Clare. Photo: Press 22

A frantic resident in refugee accommodation raised the alarm with gardaí after spotting a Ukrainian child seriously injured through a window following a frenzied attack.

The eight-year-old girl suffered life-changing injuries after she was stabbed 74 times at a residence in Clarecastle, Co Clare, on Tuesday.

She remains critically ill in Crumlin’s Children’s Hospital, Dublin. Her mother, who was found unconscious at the scene, is also critically ill at, University Hospital Limerick.

The incident happened at about 8am on Tuesday at a residence used to house Ukrainian refugees in Clarecastle, on the outskirts of Ennis.

The property, which was recently renovated, is occupied by up to 15 Ukrainian refugees, and gardaí were alerted after residents reported a disturbance coming from a room there.

After failing to get in to the room, a resident went outside and, looking through the window, spotted the grievously injured child and immediately contacted gardaí.

When emergency services arrived, they found the girl with severe injuries to her neck, with her mother lying unconscious beside her.

The child was rushed to University Hospital Limerick and later transferred to Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

It is understood she underwent surgery on Tuesday night, which stabilised her condition, but one source said her injuries are “life-changing”.

Several children staying in the same accommodation witnessed the aftermath of the incidennt and are said to be “deeply shocked” by what they saw.

As part of the investigation, gardaí have spoken to a number of people who were in the property at the time in their attempts to build a clearer account of what happened.

Gardaí are trying to track the mother and child’s movements in the 48 hours before the incident and trace who they may have been in contact with.

It is understood investigators are trying to make contact with the girl’s father as there is some confusion as to whether he is in Ireland or Ukraine.

One source said the scene of the incident was “highly distressing for first responders”, while another described the incident as “frenzied”.

No arrests have yet been made in the investigation led by detectives at Ennis and being overseen by a senior garda.

The girl began school in the nearby Clarecastle National School only weeks ago.

It is understood investigators are awaiting a toxicology report on the woman to determine the cause of her collapse.

All house residents were moved with Clare Civil Defence’s assistance to alternative accommodation overnight on Tuesday while forensic investigators searched the property.

They all returned yesterday while gardaí continued interviewing fellow residents.

A woman who answered the door declined to comment.

A local woman called to the house and delivered groceries and flowers.

A neighbour of the property told the Irish Independent he had been worrying about the child “endlessly” since the news broke.

“I’m thinking about her all the time,” he said. “I don’t think she has any other family in Ireland.

“And the thought of her in hospital in Dublin on her own is really playing on my mind.”

Local people told theIrish Independent they did not know any of the residents as the house only became occupied in recent weeks after being derelict for years.

“I have seen a couple of children going in and out. If she is the child I am thinking of, she is a lovely little thing,” said one local woman.

“They are only here for maybe three or four weeks.”

Specialist detectives are also involved in the investigation because of the child’s age.

No arrests have been made, and gardaí say the investigation is continuing.

Fr Tom Ryan, the parish priest of Clarecastle, said prayers had been offered for all who have been affected.

“The news of this incident has come as a great shock to the community in Ennis and Clarecastle as it has, indeed, to the Ukrainian community.

“It has invoked a great sense of sadness in our community because, like everywhere else in Ireland, we have welcomed the Ukrainian families and for an incident like this to happen brings a sense of sadness.

“We offer our prayers and support to all affected by this, especially the Ukrainian community and the local community, as this has come as a huge shock. It is a sad and difficult time, but we are here to support each other.”