Relative of ‘The General’ arrested as gardaí seize loaded gun in suspected murder bid

Two men, in their 20s and 30s, are being questioned after a chase in west Dublin

Gardaí attached to Blanchardstown District Drug unit arrested two men following the incident Photo: Steve Humphreys

A relative of murdered gangland boss Martin ‘The General’ Cahill is in garda custody today after officers foiled a suspected murder attempt in west Dublin last night.

The incident unfolded shortly before midnight at Wellview Road in Mulhuddart and has led to two arrests including The General’s much younger relative and the recovery of a loaded handgun.

It is understood that the officers involved in the operation were unarmed and pursued the suspect offenders when the car they were travelling in failed to stop for gardaí.

“These are considered significant arrests and an example of good policing work,” a source told Independent.ie this morning.

Detectives have yet to establish who the target of the suspects may have been and further enquiries are being made about that today.

Sources say The General’s male relative is known to gardaí.

Cahill’s armed robbery gang caused chaos in Ireland between the 1970s and early 1990s and ‘The General’ was Ireland’s most well known criminal at the time.

He was shot dead in an unsolved gangland murder in Ranelagh in August, 1994.

Gardaí have announced details of last night’s arrest operation.

Officers attached to Blanchardstown District Drug unit arrested two persons and seized a suspected loaded firearm late last night Sunday 16th July, 2023 at approximately 11.50pm.

“While on patrol on Wellview Road, Dublin 15 members observed a vehicle travelling at high speed,” a spokeswoman explained in a statement.

“Gardaí directed the vehicle to stop which they failed to do and a managed containment operation was put in place. During the course of the managed containment operation, gardaí observed a dark-coloured bag been thrown from the vehicle.

“The vehicle came to a stop and both driver and passenger were arrested at the scene. A search was conducted of the area and a loaded firearm was located.

“Both men, aged in the mid 20s and early 30s, were arrested and conveyed to a garda station in West Dublin where they were detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939 and both remain in custody this morning.

“Investigations are ongoing,” she said.