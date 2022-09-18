Relative of siblings slain in Tallaght say ‘nothing will ever take pain away’

Family of tragic siblings Lisa, Christy and Chelsea reveal how they are struggling to come to terms with their deaths

Grieving mum Margaret with family and friends at the nine-day service

The children’s mother Margaret sits by their graves, comforted by friends and family

The heartbroken family of three siblings slain in a horrific triple killing in Tallaght have spoken of their heartache for the first time.

In an emotional interview with the Sunday World, outside the Tallaght home where tragic twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley (8) and their sister Lisa Cash (18) were killed last week, the sibling’s first-cousin Nan Cawley told us: “We will never ever forget them.”

“Margaret, the children’s mother, wanted me to speak with you to say thank you to everyone for the support since this happened,” she said.

“She wanted to say thank you to the schools, the guards, the parish and everyone in the community for everything they have done for the family.”

Asked if there was anything the grief-stricken mum would most want people to remember about oldest daughter Lisa, Nan responded: “She was just a lovely girl … she really was.

“She was due to begin working at with the Tallaght Traveller Youth Service on the Monday morning after it happened.

“She had finished school so this would have been her first proper job.

“She was so excited about that.”

Nan also revealed the close relationship Lisa had enjoyed with her now grief-stricken mother.

“Lisa’s mother was her best friend … she had two other best friends in Mary and Natasha but Lisa and her mum were so close.”

Nan then contacted the children’s mum by phone to ask if there was anything she would like to add.

“She said Lisa was about to sit her theory test … I forgot about that,” said Nan.

“That was her first car in there in the driveway,” she added – pointing to a vehicle parked outside the now empty family home.

“Lisa was just like a happy 18-year-old girl but she loved Elvis as well … her and Chelsea both did.”

“She was mostly all about her family and friends. She had never given an ounce of trouble in her life.”

Speaking about little Christy, Nan said his two greatest passions were cars and football.

“That’s why the little cars are in there with the flowers,” she said.

“And his favourite team was Manchester Utd.

“Christy and Chelsea had just finished up in the junior school and were starting second class at the senior school.

“So, they had finished up in St. Brigid’s and this was their first or second week in St. Aidan’s.”

Nan added that both Christy and Chelsea had loved school.

“They were always the first there … the first outside the door,” she said sadly.

“They never missed a day.”

Although Christy had not yet joined a local club, Nan said he was probably weeks away from doing just that.

“I know there was a plan for him to start,” she said. “I remember his mum talking about it.”

The memorial service at Bohernabreena Cemetery

Nan said her own son Martin was Christy’s best friend.

“His favourite colour was blue,” Martin told the Sunday World when called over by his mam.

“And he loved his phone.”

Nan’s daughter Isabella spoke up for slain Chelsea.

“Her favourite colour was pink,” Isabella said.

“And she liked Elvis and Harry Potter and Tom Holland (Spiderman).

“Her favourite song was ‘Buttercup’. “And she really loved gymnastics.

“She wanted to be a gymnast when she grew up.”

Asked how the children’s mother was bearing up, Nan said: “She’s not very good … as you’d expect but we are trying to get her through this.

“She has a nephew ‘baby David’ that Lisa, Chelsea and Christy thought the world of … they all think the world of him … so having him around does help.

“And as a family, we’re around her constantly.

“She’s with her mother and her family and her daughter Margaret and her son Mikey and they’re all very close.”

At last week’s funeral mass, Mikey’s courage in raising the alarm and seeking help as the tragedy occurred was praised by Fr Paul O’Driscoll, parish priest of the Travelling community and celebrant at the funeral Mass of the three siblings. “Mikey, your bravery and strength to raise the alarm, to go and get help is an inspiration to courage and love.”

Lisa Cash with twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley — © PA

Describing the days since the tragedy, Nan said simply: “We’re all devastated.

“It’s probably hasn’t even hit home fully yet … it probably won’t for a long time.

“The most important thing for us is that they are never ever forgotten.

“And we want them to be remembered in good ways.”

Nan said the family had organised for a Ninth Day mass to take place at Bohernabreena Cemetery, where the children were buried, yesterday (Saturday) afternoon.

“There will be a mass and music and balloons released,” she said.

“For their family, their friends and their neighbours, nothing is ever going to be the same again.

“We are all going to miss them and we love them. We will never get over them.

“There’s no words to describe it … nothing will ever take this pain away.

“So, all we can now is remember them.”

The children’s older brother Andy Cash (24) has been charged with his siblings’ murder.

He has been remanded in custody to appear again on October 6.