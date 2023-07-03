Regency Hotel getaway driver Jason Bonney ‘telling everyone in prison he’s innocent’

The 52-year-old builder is “not accepting” his conviction for his role in facilitating the killing of David Byrne.

Jason Bonney was given an eight-and-a-half year sentence for his role in the murder. Photo: Paddy Cummins/PCPhoto.ie

Regency Hotel getaway driver Jason Bonney is reportedly insisting on his innocence to fellow inmates.

The 52-year-old builder is “not accepting” his conviction for his role in facilitating the killing of David Byrne, who was shot dead in the Dublin hotel seven years ago.

Bonney is serving an eight-and-a-half-year sentence at Wheatfield prison and is behind bars in a segregated unit away from most of the prison population.

According to a source close to Dublin Live, the getaway driver has spent the past few weeks in jail “giving out” about his sentence.

“Bonney is giving out all the time and he is ‘telling everyone he’s innocent,’” the source revealed.

“He isn’t living in reality at all and not accepting it.”

Another insider said that Bonney is “deluded” and added: “You’d swear he had a solid alibi, but what he pulled out of the bag was never going to get him off the hook.”

Bonney, of Drumnigh Wood, Portrtmarnock, claimed his late father William, who died in 2019, had been driving his BMW X5 jeep the day of the Regency Hotel shooting but was rejected by the Special Criminal Court.

He had denied charges of facilitating Byrne’s murder by providing the criminal organisation responsible with access to vehicles.

But Ms Justice Tara Burns said the court was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Murphy and Bonney each took one of the group of five Regency "hit men" away from GAA grounds near the scene of the murder.

Murphy and Bonney were co-accused of Gerard Hutch (60), who was charged with Mr Byrne’s murder.

While Murphy and Bonney were both convicted on their charges, Mr Hutch sensationally walked free from court after being found not guilty of the murder.

However, this is not the first time that Bonney has been before the courts.

In 2011, he was involved in an attack on a salon owner in Malahide in a row over the alleged sacking of Bonney’s daughter.

Bonney and Mark Finlay, who were both 40 at the time, appeared in court where they were both accused of punching businessman Karim Ne'aime and repeatedly pushing him in the chest.

The two boxing coaches had denied the allegation, but Judge Patrick Brady found the men guilty of assault and sentenced Finlay, who he described as the “more serious aggressor”, to six months in prison while Bonney got four.

Bonney had strongly denied assaulting Mr Ne'aime at his hairdressing salon at New Street Mall in Malahide.

In his evidence, Bonney claimed he was on his way to collect his daughter Jean from work when she rang in tears to say she'd been sacked.

She said Mr Ne'aime refused to pay her wages, give her a reference or her P45.

Bonney said he went into the salon to speak to Mr Ne'aime but was told to “f*** off”.

Finlay claimed he saw Mr Ne'aime hit the door into Bonney so he followed them into the salon.

He said Mr Ne'aime was shouting and trying to hit Bonney, so he got between the pair.

Judge Brady said Mr Ne'aime's evidence was “clear” and the defendants “contradicted” each other.