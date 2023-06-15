Reformed criminal Ian ‘Mad Dog’ Maloney raises €2,500 for charity through his poetry

Former violent criminal Ian Moloney reveals how he has raised thousands from the sale of his poetry books

Reformed Dublin criminal Ian ‘Mad Dog’ Maloney has revealed how he has managed to raise €2,500 for sick children through sales of his poetry.

The gangster-turned poet, who earned his nickname through a series of violent crimes that saw him rack up around 100 convictions, is now preparing to publish his second collection, with proceeds also going to charity.

The man who once struck fear though his enemies and was an enforcer for caged gangland boss ‘Fat’ Freddie Thompson claims he has turned over a new leaf and written a heartfelt message of thanks to his supporters.

“Hi folks my [Wrong Doing] book made €2,500 for a much needed charity [Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital],” he has posted on Facebook.

“The people that bought and shared and help sell my books deserve all the credit. Thank you for your support and thank you from all the children in Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital.

“I wish yous (sic) all the luck in the world for your good deeds, my second book [Innocent] is written, and sent over to my publisher.

“So after my publisher is finished, we will be sending it over to the printer and that book will raise money for another needed charity, it will raise money for autistic children.

“I ask everyone like before to buy my second book and share my posts when I publish it, I am looking forward to working with a lot more charities in the near future, again thanks for all your kind words and support, have a great weekend and stay safe, god bless you all.”

Maloney who has previously described his life of crime as “a mug’s game” apologised to his victims in previous social media posts.

Saying he wants to “make things right”, Maloney insisted he was changing his life “for my kids” as “they mean the world to me”.

Maloney said that while everyone is “entitled to there [sic] own opinion, the good the bad and the ugly, publicity is publicity, and it’s for a good cause”.

“I was around the block and back and wore every size t-shirt, did it all,” he has written previously. “I have no regrets in life, but when I look back on my life and ask myself was it worth it the answer is no, waste of good talent.

“That life is a mug’s game, it’s a true saying you have no friends in that game, you’re only as good as your next wage. I am changing my life for my kids, they mean the world to me, it’s never to late to change, and I will set by example.”

Maloney added that he wanted to thank everyone for their support as it “means a lot for the children at Our Lady’s Children Hospital”.

He added: “I will take this opportunity to apologize to all the people I caused heartache and pain over the years, after my brother’s death I went down a bad road.

“I am not using this as an excuse, but if that never happened my brother I don’t think I would of turning to crime at that high level, I am not preaching but I just want to make things right.

“And I would love to help kids from making the same mistakes as I did , thanks again for your support I wish yous (sic) all well, kindest regards.

‘Mad Dog’ served a number of lengthy prison cells, including a 12-year sentence for the armed robbery of Paul Sheeran Jewellers in Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin, in September 2008.

While serving that sentence he was also given a prison sentence for assaulting Joey O’Brien in Charlie’s Restaurant, Dame Street, on January 4, 2009.

He was involved in the Crumlin-Drimnagh feud and was also suspected of involvement in a feud which saw a number of petrol bomb attacks and shootings in the Crumlin area.