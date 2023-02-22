BREAKING | 

PSNI officer shot in Omagh – security sources

An off-duty PSNI officer has been shot in Omagh, security sources have said.

It is understood the incident happened on Wednesday night, close to the Youth Sports Omagh complex.

The circumstances of the incident and the condition of the PSNI member are not yet clear.

