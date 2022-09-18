PSNI officer arrested on suspicion of assaulting garda at Garth Brooks concert in Dublin

An eyewitness in the station told the Sunday World the woman was “extremely agitated” and had apparently been arrested under suspicion of assaulting a garda.

A PSNI officer is among a number of people from Northern Ireland arrested during the sold-out Garth Brooks concerts in Dublin, we can reveal.

Last Saturday, a female PSNI officer was arrested and taken to Mountjoy Garda Station in north Dublin.

An eyewitness in the station told the Sunday World the woman was “extremely agitated” and had apparently been arrested under suspicion of assaulting a Garda.

And they said the woman was arrested a second time while in the station after an allegation was made that she assaulted a second Garda officer.

She was arrested on the same night a Castlewellan man was arrested and later appeared in court charged with an alleged assault on a Garda officer which left the Irish cop with a broken nose.

Last night the PSNI confirmed they had been made aware of an “incident” involving a serving police officer.

A spokesperson for the PSNI told the Sunday World: “An Garda Síochána have informed the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Professional Standards Department of an incident involving a serving officer in Dublin at the weekend. There are no further details at this time.”

Neither police force would give any details on whether the officer had been charged with any offence. But an eyewitness in the station told this paper they witnessed the officer being released in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“My partner had been arrested for being drunk and disorderly at the gig last Saturday night,” said the eyewitness.

“I’m pregnant so I was stone-cold sober and had to wait at Mountjoy Garda Station for hours until he was released.

“While I was waiting, I got speaking to this woman who told me she was waiting for her friend who had been arrested too for hitting a Garda.

“The woman said to me, ‘you’d think she’d know better – she’s a serving PSNI officer’. This was about 10.15pm.

“A garda officer came out and told the friend that her friend had been acting up and demanded to be taken to hospital when nothing was wrong with her and then they said they’d just had to arrest her a second time for hitting another Garda.

“My partner was a cell near her and said she was kicking off and at one stage three or four Garda officers went to her.

“She was released at around 2am but she was furious. I saw her getting her belongings and she came back to the desk to complain that her watch was missing.

“She was told her watch was in the front of her bag but when she got it out she said it was all broken and the charm bracelets were all broken too.

“The Garda officer told her, ‘Well, that’s what you get for fighting with guards’.”

A Garda spokesperson refused to confirm or deny if a serving officer from Northern Ireland had been arrested

And when asked to confirm how many arrests there had been by the end of last weekend’s gigs, all they would say was: “We won’t be compiling statistics for arrests until all the concerts have taken place.”

During the same concert 27-year-old Co Down man Gary Doyle was arrested and charged with breaking a garda’s nose.

Gary Doyle

Doyle, of at Kinallen Road, Ballyward, Castlewellan, denies striking the officer and told police he was the designated driver for a group of concertgoers.

Garda Sergeant Elaine Murtagh gave evidence of the accused’s arrest, charge and caution at a court in Dublin on Monday.

She said Doyle was arrested at Croke Park on Saturday at 10.05pm and brought to Store Street Garda Station, where he was charged in her presence. When charged, the accused replied: “I didn’t do it.

He strenuously denies assaulting the police officer and a defence solicitor told the court they believed CCTV footage would exonerate him of the allegation.

He was granted bail of €1,000 and will appear again before the court in October.

The final Garth Brooks concert took place last night after five 80,000 sell-out concerts.