PSNI offer £20,000 reward for information on the murder of Glenn Quinn in 2020

He was found dead at his home in Carrickfergus in January 2020.

The PSNI have offered a £20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of Glenn Quinn in 2020.

Mr Quinn was founded murdered at his home in Ashleigh Park, Carrickfergus on Saturday January 4th 2020. Aged 47 at the time of his death, this weekend would mark his 50th birthday on June 18th.

Detectives believe he was attacked by a gang of men, at his home address sometime between Thursday 2 January and Friday 3 January 2020.

“Glenn sustained a violent and brutal attack in his own home, a place where he should have felt safe,” Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said.

“The unprovoked, violent attack left a defenceless man with serious injuries, including multiple fractures to his ribs, which eventually led to his slow and painful death.”

“Glenn was aged just 47 when he was brutally killed. He was well-known and well-liked throughout the community,” DCI McGuinness continued.

“The local community lives under the dark shadow cast by his violent loss of life and the knowledge that those responsible have not been brought to justice.

“It’s now nearly two and a half years on since Glenn was murdered. The pain and loss experienced by his family is today, as raw as ever.”

“The family is frustrated and like any of us, deserve answers and justice for their loved one,” he added.

“We are again appealing to anyone with information to search their conscience and come forward.”

DCI McGuinness said that police believe that there are people within the community who know the circumstances and know who is responsible for Glenn’s murder.

“These are clearly dangerous individuals. We are appealing to the community directly to help us seek justice for Glenn and make your area safer for everyone living there,” he said.

“The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a £20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Glenn’s murder.”

If you have any information relating to the murder of Glenn Quinn you can telephone detectives in confidence on 101. Alternatively, information can be given completely anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.