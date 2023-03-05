PSNI hunt two men suspected of attempted ATM theft in Roguery Road, Antrim
"It was reported to police that two men were observed trying to gain entrance to a door of an ATM in a forecourt in the area”
Police are on the search for two men who reportedly attempted to break into an ATM machine in Co Antrim early this morning.
The incident occurred in the Roguery Road area of Toome on Sunday at around 4:30am.
PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Thornton said: "It was reported to police that two men were observed trying to gain entrance to a door of an ATM in a forecourt in the area.
"As a vehicle entered the forecourt, it was reported the two men made off empty handed with damage caused to the ATM following the incident.
“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident / both incidents and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at that time, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 373 05/03/23.
"Alternatively, information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.”
The news comes after police revealed to the Belfast Telegraph that they are already investigating four reports of successful ATM thefts across Northern Ireland this year.
The thefts happened in the Portadown, Dungiven, Cabragh and Articlave areas.
In 2022, officers investigated an ATM theft at the Richhill area in Co Armagh, as well as two attempted ATM thefts in both the north Belfast and Temple areas.
