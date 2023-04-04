PSNI could face claim from owner of seized BMW set alight outside police station

It is not clear why the vehicle, seized in connection with a loyalist feud, was parked outside the station rather than inside

The PSNI could face a compensation claim from the owner of the luxury vehicle that was set alight just yards from the entrance of Dundonald Police Station.

The BMW X5 sports utility vehicle had been seized by the PSNI in connection with a loyalist feud in north Down on Friday after officers arrested four men following an alleged attack on a man at a shopping centre in Newtownards.

It is not clear why the vehicle was parked outside the station rather than inside the compound.

The PSNI said arrangements had been made with the owner to collect it after it had been examined by officers.

Images of the burnt out BMW show damage to a rear wheel and windows, which were smashed. Fire damage could also be seen around the petrol tank.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said officers attended a report of a car which had “received damage to a rear wheel” around 4.50am on Sunday along the Upper Newtownards Road of Dundonald. The incident is being treated as an arson attack.

Following the report of a male allegedly being attacked by men in the shopping centre, officers pursued the suspects in the BMW and arrested them in the Kemp Stones Road area just after 3.35pm. The vehicle, which is believed to be registered to a partner of one of the men, was also seized.

Yesterday, the PSNI said the BMW was “subject to an examination by police”. “It was subsequently released and arrangements made with the owner to have it collected,” added the PSNI. The arson attack on the vehicle is now subject to a separate investigation, but the PSNI is carrying out a “further review” to establish how the BMW was attacked.

Speaking on The Nolan Show yesterday, UUP MLA and Policing Board member Mike Nesbitt said it was “just bizarre” for the PSNI to leave the vehicle outside Dundonald Police Station.

“Unless there was no space within the Dundonald compound, I would have said to whoever wanted to come and collect it, ‘you can come and collect it but it will be inside the police station’s curtilage’,” he said.

“I would want to perhaps have a causal conversation with the person who was coming to collect it because we’re still in information and evidence gathering mode.

“I’m not saying the person who was collecting the car knows anything about the feud, but was it not an opportunity to, as I say, have that casual conversation with them?”