PSNI confirm arrest of man (26) on suspicion of murder of woman in Limerick

The woman’s body was discovered inside an apartment block on Dock Road, just off O’Curry Street, about 1.30pm

Gardai investigating the fatal assault of a woman on Dock Road in Limerick City on Tuesday have said PSNI detectives have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Gardaí in Limerick are continuing to investigate the death of the woman that occurred at 1.30pm at a residential property on Dock Road in Limerick City.

In a statement this evening, gardai said they are “aware” that detectives from the PSNI Serious Crime branch have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

“Detectives based at the Garda incident room at Henry Street Garda Station remain in close contact with our colleagues in the Police Service of Northern Ireland at this time,” gardai said.

The Garda Technical Bureau is continuing with their examination of two scenes in Limerick.

The PSNI later confirmed the arrest in a follow-up statement.

"Detectives from the Police Service’s Serious Crime branch who are assisting colleagues in An Garda Síochána with the investigation into the murder of a woman in her 20s in Limerick have arrested a 26-year-old man of suspicion of murder,” it reads.

“He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

“An update will follow in due course.”

Gardaí said the woman died in a “fatal assault”, but they did not disclose specific details of her injuries.

A garda forensic unit conducted a technical examination of the scene and investigators called in the office of the State Pathologist to perform a post-mortem examination.

Appealing for witnesses, a garda spokesman asked anyone with camera footage from the Dock Road and O’Curry street areas of Limerick city from 1pm to 2pm to contact investigating gardaí at Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.