PSNI awarded cost of jewellery seized during raid on UDA drug dealer Gary 'Goof' Coleman

The PSNI have been awarded the forfeiture of jewellery items worth £6,148, which were seized by police last year as part of an investigation into the West Belfast UDA.

The items were discovered by officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) following the search of a residential premises in Belfast city centre on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

The PSNI have been awarded the forfeiture of the jewellery items following a hearing at Belfast Magistrates Court last month.

Drug dealer Gary Coleman previously pleaded guilty to a number of offences relating to the findings of the police search last year.

Rings and a watch that were seized during a PSNI investigation into the West Belfast UDA last year. Photo credit: PSNI

The 29-year-old’s offences included possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of criminal property, receiving stolen property and converting criminal property.

He was sentenced to 18 months – nine months in custody and nine months on licence – in June 2022.

During Mr Coleman’s sentencing at Newry Crown Court last month, a sum of £205 which was also seized at the incident was ordered by the court to be donated to charity.

Officers further seized a quantity of cocaine at the property during the raid in June 2021, which had an estimated value of approximately £6,000.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly said: “The amount of jewellery forfeited shows the PCTF’s ongoing commitment to pursuing proceeds of crime generated from the criminal activities of paramilitary groupings.

"The public have specifically asked us to pursue the finances generated by paramilitaries and we will explore every avenue in order to do so. This money will now be put to good use in providing assistance to local initiatives and other worthwhile causes.”