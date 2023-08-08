Prisoner ‘lucky to be alive’ after being stabbed in the neck in Mountjoy Prison

Jail insiders say he is “extremely lucky to be alive” because the blade just missed his jugular vein.

A 31-year-old man is in a serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed in the neck during a vicious assault in Mountjoy Prison on Sunday evening.

The inmate, who is from Crumlin in south Dublin, was attacked in the exercise yard of the prison. A chief suspect has been identified in relation to the incident.

The victim is now in a serious condition after being rushed to the Mater Hospital, where he required two lifesaving operations in the early hours of Monday.

“This could easily have been a murder – it was an assault of the most serious kind,” a source said.

It is understood the victim was eight months into a sentence of around 18 months for robbery and other offences.

The stabbing is the subject of a garda investigation as well as a probe by the Irish Prison Service (IPS) but no arrests have yet been made.

The chief suspect for the attack is a career criminal in his mid-20s who is originally from Dublin but had been living in the west of Ireland before being jailed.

He has convictions for burglary, threats to kill and theft along with a variety of other offences.

The suspect is also known for threatening prison staff.

The stabbing victim was on a protection regime in Mountjoy Prison before the Sunday evening attack because he was under previous threat from fellow inmates.

One line in the investigation is that the stabbing may be linked to a drugs debt built up within the jail.

The victim has a large number of previous convictions and, in December 2014, he was jailed for four and a half years for his role in a number of violent crimes including stabbing a bus passenger during a robbery and attacking a taxi driver while taking his vehicle.

On that occasion, Dublin Circuit Court was told, he and another man viciously attacked the taxi driver before they tied him up and dumped him head first into a ditch.

The victim managed to free himself and was later treated for a skull and multiple facial fractures.

The man who was attacked in Mountjoy on Sunday was on bail for a Roscommon robbery at the time of the incidents.

At that time nine years ago, he had 57 previous convictions including robbery, threats to kill, possession of knives, theft and road traffic offences.

He continued to be involved in crime since his release from that sentence.

In a completely separate case in Mountjoy, an inmate was found dead in his cell about 3.30am on Tuesday morning.

No foul play is suspected in the prisoner’s tragic death.

“The Irish Prison Service can confirm that there was a death of a person in the custody of the Irish Prison Service on August 8, 2023 and the next of kin have been notified,” an IPS spokesperson said.

“This death in custody will be investigated by the Irish Prison Service, the Inspector of Prisons and An Garda Síochána, where circumstances warrant. The cause of death is determined by the Coroner’s Office,” she added.