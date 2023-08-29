Prisoner in Mountjoy arrested for Coolock gun murder of Eoin Boylan

Eoin Boylan was shot six times by a two man hit squad as he stood in the Garden of his family home

A man has been arrested and questioned over the murder of a 22 year old milkman Eoin Boylan in Dublin almost four years ago.

It is understood he was detained at Mountjoy Prison where he is currently serving a sentence and taken to a Garda Station in the Dublin region last Friday afternoon.

Gardai confirmed the suspect who is in his 30s was quizzed over the murder and held for over 24 hours before being released.

He has since been returned to custody to continue serving his sentence pending a file going to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Eoin Boylan was shot six times by a two man hit squad as he stood in the Garden of his family home on Clonshaugh Avenue, Coolook on November 24, 2019.

The masked gunmen escaped in a Renault Clio.

Eoin was known to Gardai and had been previously warned his life was in danger.

He was the fifth person to die over the so-called Coolock feud in a row over drugs control in the northside of the city at the time.

A spokesperson for the Irish Prison Service said they could not comment on an individual prisoner.