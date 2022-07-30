Prisoner (30s) fighting for his life after being attacked by inmates in Mountjoy jail
A man in his 30s is fighting for his life after being attacked by other inmates in Mountjoy Prison.
The man is currently being treated for serious injuries at the Mater Hospital, adjacent to the prison as Gardai launch a full investigation.
It’s understood the inmate, who was jailed for serious offences recently, was assaulted in his cell.
A spokesperson for An Gardai Siochana aid: "Gardaí are investigating a serious assault on a man in his 30s that occurred on the evening of Friday, 29th July 2022, at Mountjoy Prison in Dublin.”
"The man is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries at the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital.”
"The scene has been technically examined and an incident room has been established at Mountjoy Garda Station.”
"Investigations into this matter are ongoing."
