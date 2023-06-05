Prison staff fear for mental health of killer who ‘constantly’ covers himself in faeces

Stephen Egan’s mental condition, in the wake of his mum’s death last year, is said to have ‘spiralled’

The welfare of a convicted killer has deteriorated to such an extent behind bars that staff believe he should no longer be housed in a jail, sources have told the Sunday World.

Stephen Egan’s mental condition, in the wake of the death of his mum late last year, is said to have ‘spiralled’ to the point where he has to be confined to a padded cell for periods of more than a week at a time.

Egan – who beat fellow inmate Gary Douch to death in the basement of Mountjoy Prison in 2006 – is held on A-wing in Portlaoise Prison

Sources say prison staff working with him are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and feel his continued detention in the prison is wrong.

“His mental health has really deteriorated,” the source said. “He is helpless and constantly covering himself in his own faeces.

“He in a padded cell constantly and this has been going on the last six months since his mother died.”

The source said Egan’s deteriorating condition is also having an impact on prison staff.

“The staff dealing with him are finding it hard mentally to see another human being so unwell.

“The longest continuous period he has spent in a padded cell is 15 days but when he is moved to a cell with a hatch, he floods them.”

The source said when being moved, Egan needs ‘barrier handling’ due to the danger he poses to staff. This involves an inmate being escorted by officers in full riot gear at all times when outside his cell.

The Sunday World understands that Egan is one of a number of inmates whose cases have been referred by the Irish Prison Service to the National Forensic Mental Health Service (NFMHS) in an effort to ensure appropriate provision of psychiatric diagnosis.

A waiting list for the admission of prisoners to the Central Mental Hospital is operated by the NFMHS.

Contacted this week, a spokesperson for the IPS said it does not comment on individual inmates or their medical condition.

In a general statement, it said: “It should be noted that all prisoners placed by NFMHS consultants on the waiting list have been clinically assessed as warranting admission to the CMH, which is a tertiary care facility.”​