Prison officers vent their anger after €170k is spent on murals and slogans for inmates

One of the murals in Cork Prison

The Irish Prison Service has stood over a decision to spend €170,000 exclusive of VAT on erecting murals and slogans on the walls of Cork Prison – despite concerns by prison officers that the money could have been better spent.

Sources said that staff in the prison were dismayed to learn recently that the artwork introduced at the prison had come at such a high financial cost – at a time when officers are struggling daily to access resources for inmates due to the overcrowding crisis.

However, in a statement to the Sunday World, the Irish Prison Service stood over the cost, citing the impact of the artwork on the mental health of both officers and inmates.

“Following on from a recommendation in series of reports by the Inspector of Prisons who is an independent statutory body, set up under the Prisons Act 2007.

The Irish Prison Service have commenced a programme of upgrades to enhance the aesthetics of the exercise yards in a number of prisons across the estate,” the statement read.

“Research has shown that art has a positive impact on mental health, it can boost confidence and make us feel more engaged and resilient.

“[It] alleviates anxiety, depression and stress, by enhancing the aesthetics in the exercise yards. It will have a positive mental health impact for both those in custody and for staff, in what can be a challenging environment at times.

“A disproportionate number of people in custody suffer from mental health difficulties and people in custody have a greater chance of developing mental health illnesses.

“The Irish Prison Service works to ensure that those in custody are provided with equivalence of physical and mental health care as that available in the community, with primary healthcare services, psychologists and in reach psychiatry in each prison.

“An important part of providing equivalence of mental health care is the provision of ‘whole population’ preventative approaches, often witnessed in the community through initiatives by the HSE, the Dept of Health, and charitable organisations.”