Police search home linked to man arrested in Natalie McNally murder probe

Natalie McNally was stabbed to death in her own home in December (PSNI/PA) — © Family Handout

Member of the forensics team at the scene

Police investigating the murder of pregnant woman Natalie McNally are tonight carrying out a massive search operation in an housing estate in Co Armagh.

It’s understood a man arrested today as part of the probe lives at the property on the outskirts of Lisburn.

PSNI officers have been joined by a forensics team this evening at a house in the area, where it’s believed the arrested man is from.

Crime scene tape has been put up in the gateway of the property and forensic personnel carried a number of bags from the house during the operation.

Police were also making door to door enquiries asking neighbours for CCTV footage.

Natalie McNally, who was 32 and 15 weeks pregnant at the time of her death, was found stabbed on December 18 in her home in Lurgan.

Despite a number of police appeals and several arrests, nobody has yet been charged over her death.

In a statement today, police said “detectives investigating the murder of Natalie McNally in Lurgan on 18 December 2022 have today, 31st January, arrested a man in the Lisburn area. He was previously arrested on December 19th.

"He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is currently being questioned by detectives.”

Police have so far carried out hundreds of house-to-house inquiries and seized more than 4,000 hours of CCTV footage

More than 1,000 people gathered at a rally in her memory Lurgan Park on Saturday.

Her father Noel made a direct appeal to his daughter’s killer to hand himself in to police, stating that women in Lurgan are “scared stiff” while he remains at large

Her mother Bernie appealed to anyone with information about Natalie’s death to contact police.

At the weekend, senior investigating officer detective chief inspector Neil McGuinness said: “We are continuing to investigate the horrific murder of Natalie, who was 15 weeks’ pregnant.

“We are committed to finding answers for Natalie’s heartbroken family.

“It is shocking that the mother-to-be was brutally murdered in her own home, which should have been a place of safety for her.

“I would like to pay tribute to the continued fortitude of Natalie’s family and thank them for all they are doing to support our investigation.

“The deaths of Natalie and her unborn baby have caused them unimaginable heartache.

“Not only are they trying to come to terms with the death of their only daughter and sister, they are also grieving the loss of Natalie’s baby boy, who they have named Dean.

“Natalie’s killer robbed all of them of meeting Dean and watching him grow up as part of their loving family.

“I would also like to thank the community of Lurgan and beyond for their support and for all the information people have brought to police. Please keep it coming.”