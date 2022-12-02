Police probe if cross-border crime gang was behind shooting of man in Newry

A man in his 50s was shot dead in Newry yesterday evening.

A PSNI press briefing was held today on the shooting of a man in Newry yesterday.

The PSNI are investigating how a “cross border organised crime group” feud may have been behind the horror shooting of a man in Newry yesterday, a spokesperson has said.

The victim, believed to be in his 50s, was killed in what local SDLP councillor Michael Savage described as a “targeted attack” at around 6pm yesterday.

PSNI officer gives statement about murder in Newry

The man was found on the ground behind his car after a number of shots were fired in Ardcarn Park in the city.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At a press conference held by the PSNI earlier today, a spokesperson said they were investigating the role of a cross border gang in the shock shooting.

"The subject of a cross border organised crime group feud is something that detectives will be looking at as a line of investigation at this time,” he said.

The PSNI officer repeatedly stressed that their investigation was “at a very early stage.”

In the aftermath of the shooting, SDLP Councillor Michael Savage said: “Our city is full of good people who have no wish to see fear brought back onto their streets, and this is fear bring brought back to our streets.

“People living in that area would have been arriving home from work, coming home with children, and I’m disgusted that this would happen.

“This fear needs to be removed from our society.

Police at the scene of the shooting in Newry 2 December 2022. Photo credit: Kevin Scott — © Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph

“Those who are behind this should know they are not wanted. No-one wants to see this brought to our streets,” he added.

Alliance Policing Board member Nuala McAllister MLA and Newry representative Helena Young condemned those behind the murder.

“This has sent shockwaves through the local community,” said Ms Young.

“My sympathies are with the loved ones of the deceased after this disgraceful act of violence.

“Those who have carried out this murder represent no one and the people of Newry don’t want them. They have spread fear across the city with this act and they need to be taken off the streets.”

Ms McAllister added: “There is no place for guns on our streets.

“This is a call back to the dark old days and we cannot allow those who want to drag us back to the past to do so.

“If anyone has any information on this tragic incident, I ask them to take it to police immediately.”